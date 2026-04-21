Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $20, Get up to $350 Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA and NHL Playoff Action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers exceptional value for Tuesday's loaded sports slate featuring MLB action, NBA playoff games and NHL Stanley Cup matchups. New users can claim up to $350 in bonus bets after placing their first $20 wager on tonight's games. With 15 MLB games including Yankees vs. Red Sox, three pivotal NBA Game 2 matchups and four NHL playoff contests, bettors have plenty of sportsbook promos opportunities available April 21.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Tuesday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers two distinct welcome bonuses depending on your state. Most eligible states receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a qualifying $20 wager, while select states earn $350 in bonus bets distributed over seven days. Both promotions require a minimum $20 bet with odds of -500 or longer on any eligible market.

For tonight's action, you could target the Yankees vs. Red Sox rivalry game or back a favorite in the NBA playoffs like the Celtics against Philadelphia. If you place a $20 bet on Boston at -150 odds and win, you'll receive your $13.33 profit plus your original stake back, along with the full bonus bet amount. Should your initial wager lose, you still receive the complete bonus bet reward to use on future games.

Key terms for the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo include:

Minimum qualifying bet of $20 with odds -500 or longer.

Bonus bets expire 24 hours after issuance.

Winning bonus bets return only the profit, not the bonus amount.

Seven-day window to place qualifying bet after account verification.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Tuesday's slate

Claiming your bonus for tonight's MLB, NBA and NHL games requires just a few simple steps.

Register your new account using the links on this page and complete identity verification. Make a minimum $10 deposit using debit cards, PayPal or bank transfer options. Opt into the promotion through your bet slip before placing any wagers. Place your qualifying $20 bet on any of Tuesday's games with odds -500 or longer. Receive your bonus bets instantly or over seven days depending on your state.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features and customer service options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Beyond the welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. These include profit boosts for specific games, parlay insurance offers and special event bonuses during major tournaments. Current users can find these rotating promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app.

The sportsbook frequently updates these offers to coincide with major sporting events like playoff games and rivalry matchups. Tuesday's action featuring Yankees-Red Sox and multiple playoff contests often triggers enhanced odds boosts and special betting markets for active users.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.