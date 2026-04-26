Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $20, Get Up to $350 for NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers exceptional value for Sunday's NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs action. New users can claim either $200 in bonus bets instantly or $350 over seven days after placing a $20 qualifying wager. This generous welcome offer perfectly complements the intensity of playoff basketball and hockey, where every possession and shift carries championship implications. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos available through April 26.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers two distinct welcome bonuses depending on your state. Most eligible states provide $200 in bonus bets immediately after your qualifying wager settles. Select states including Indiana, Iowa, Arizona, Wyoming, and Massachusetts receive $350 in bonus bets distributed as $50 daily over seven consecutive days.

Your qualifying bet must meet specific requirements to activate either bonus structure. The wager must be at least $20 on a single bet with odds of -500 or longer, placed within seven days of account verification. Sunday's playoff games provide excellent opportunities to meet these requirements, whether you back a favored team in the NBA or take the over on total goals in a tight NHL matchup.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $20 qualifying bet required.

Odds must be -500 or longer.

Seven-day window to place qualifying wager.

Bonus bets expire 24 hours after issuance.

Only winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable.

For example, if you place a $20 bet on an NBA team to win at +150 odds and it wins, you receive $30 in profit plus your original stake back, along with your bonus bets. If you then use a $50 bonus bet on an NHL over/under at +110 odds and win, you collect $55 in withdrawable cash while the $50 bonus bet amount is not returned.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for playoff action

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just minutes and requires no promo code entry. Follow these simple steps to unlock your welcome offer for Sunday's NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs games:

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create your account. Complete the registration process by providing required personal information and verifying your identity. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using available payment methods like debit cards, PayPal, or bank transfers. Opt into the promotion through your bet slip before placing your qualifying wager. Place a minimum $20 bet on any NBA or NHL playoff game with odds of -500 or longer. Receive your bonus bets immediately or over seven days depending on your state.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features, and customer service options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently rewards loyal customers with ongoing promotions beyond the initial welcome bonus. Existing users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts for specific games, and special playoff-themed promotions throughout the NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs. These offers frequently target high-profile matchups and provide enhanced value on popular betting markets.

Check the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app regularly to view current offers. The platform often features same-game parlay insurance, enhanced payouts for certain bet types, and bonus bet refunds for specific scenarios. These promotions complement your playoff betting strategy and provide additional opportunities to maximize your bankroll during the most exciting time of the basketball and hockey seasons.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.