Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $20, Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA and NHL Postseason Action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new bettors a strong way to jump into Tuesday, April 28's packed sports slate. Bet $20 and get up to $350 in bonus bets to use across MLB, NBA playoffs, and NHL postseason matchups. No promo code is needed, and you can find more sportsbook promos to compare before signing up.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for MLB, NBA and NHL postseason betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo comes in two versions depending on your state. Most new users can bet $20 and receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, while bettors in select states can opt for $350 in bonus bets delivered in $50 daily increments over seven days. Both offers require a single qualifying cash wager of at least $20 at odds of -500 or longer.

To activate either offer, you must opt in directly through your bet slip — not just the Promos page. Your qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of verifying your account, by 11:59 PM ET on day seven. With Tuesday's NBA and NHL playoff games delivering high-stakes moments, there are plenty of eligible markets to get that first wager down.

Here is a quick look at the key terms for both offers:

Minimum qualifying wager: $20 cash at odds of -500 or longer.

$200 offer: Bonus bets issued instantly after your qualifying bet settles.

$350 offer: $50 in bonus bets issued daily for seven consecutive days.

Each daily $50 bonus expires 24 hours after it is issued.

Bonus bets cannot be combined into a single wager; only one per bet.

If a bonus bet wins, you keep the profit only — not the original bonus amount.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be cashed out early.

To put the win example in context: say you use a $50 bonus bet on an NBA playoff game Tuesday night and win $45 — you pocket the $45 in profit, not the $50 stake. If your qualifying $20 cash bet on an NHL playoff game wins outright, those winnings are fully yours to withdraw. Bonus bets can be split across multiple wagers with a minimum of $0.10 per bet, giving you flexibility across the full Tuesday slate.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Tuesday's games

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before Tuesday's MLB, NBA, and NHL action tips off.

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and begin registration. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to finish creating your account. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics accepts debit cards, PayPal, bank transfers, and other popular payment methods. Open your bet slip and opt in to the promotion directly within the slip — this step is required for the offer to apply. Place a qualifying cash wager of at least $20 at odds of -500 or longer on any eligible market, such as an NBA playoff game or NHL postseason matchup on Tuesday, April 28. Once your bet settles, collect your bonus bets — either $200 instantly or $50 per day for seven days, depending on your state — and use them across any available market. Withdraw any cash winnings from your qualifying bet by visiting the Cashier section of the app.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

Fanatics does not limit its generosity to new signups. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the season. The best place to stay current on what is available is the Promos section inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently. With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing and MLB building toward summer, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of ongoing promotions.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.