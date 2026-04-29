Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $20, Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for MLB, NHL and NBA Action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is one of the best ways to get in on Wednesday's packed sports slate. New users can bet $20 and receive up to $350 in bonus bets to use across MLB, NHL playoff, and NBA postseason markets. Check the sportsbook promos page for the latest offers available as of Apr. 29.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for tonight's MLB, NHL and NBA slate

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo comes in two versions depending on your state. Most new users can claim the Bet $20, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly offer, while bettors in select states can opt for Bet $20, Get $350 in Bonus Bets spread over seven days. Both versions require no promo code — the offer applies automatically when you register.

To qualify for either offer, you must place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. That bet must be placed within seven days of verifying your account, by 11:59 PM ET on day seven. You also need to opt in by toggling the promotion on directly in your bet slip — activating it only on the Promos page is not enough.

With tonight's NHL playoff games featuring tight defensive structures and top defensemen logging 25-plus minutes, a moneyline or puck-line wager is a natural fit for your qualifying bet. If you place a $20 wager on an NHL game and it wins, you collect your cash winnings as normal. If it loses, your bonus bets are still issued — that is the entire point of the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo.

Here is a breakdown of the key terms for both offers:

Minimum qualifying bet: $20 cash wager at odds of -500 or longer.

Bet $20, Get $200: Bonus bets issued instantly after your qualifying bet settles, available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Bet $20, Get $350: Bonus bets issued in $50 daily increments over seven straight days, available in IN, IA, AZ, MA, and WY.

Each daily $50 bonus bet expires 24 hours after it is issued.

Bonus bets cannot be combined into a single wager — only one bonus bet per bet is allowed.

If a bonus bet wins, you keep only the profit, not the original bonus amount. For example, a $50 bonus bet that returns $40 in profit pays out $40.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, non-transferable, and cannot be cashed out early.

You can split bonus bets across multiple wagers with a minimum of $0.10 per bet.

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus gives you plenty of flexibility to spread action across tonight's NBA games, where half-court efficiency and rebounding margins are driving outcomes, or across MLB matchups where bullpen usage and lineup splits are creating real edges late in games. New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for tonight's games

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tonight's first puck drops or first pitch is thrown.

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and begin registration. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to activate your account. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics accepts debit cards, PayPal, and bank transfers, so funding your account is straightforward. Open your bet slip and toggle the promotion on to opt in. This step is required — opting in only through the Promos page will not activate the offer. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. Tonight's NHL, NBA, or MLB markets all qualify. Once your qualifying bet settles, your bonus bets will be issued — either instantly ($200 offer) or in $50 daily increments over seven days ($350 offer). Head to the Cashier section to withdraw any cash winnings from your initial wager whenever you are ready.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, odds, and interface, read our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for existing users

Fanatics does not stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer runs out. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and sport-specific promotions for existing customers throughout the week. To see what is currently available, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" tab — new offers are added frequently, especially around busy stretches like the current MLB, NHL, and NBA postseason calendar.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.