Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $20, Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for NBA Playoff Saturday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an incredible opportunity to earn up to $350 in bonus bets when betting on Saturday's exciting NBA playoff matchups. With the Philadelphia 76ers facing the Boston Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers taking on Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs, bettors can maximize their wagering potential with generous sportsbook promos available April 18.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA playoff betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides two distinct welcome offers depending on your state. Most eligible states receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a qualifying $20 wager, while select states earn $350 in bonus bets distributed over seven days. Both offers present excellent value for betting on Saturday's playoff action between Eastern Conference rivals Philadelphia and Boston, or the Western Conference clash featuring Wembanyama's impressive Spurs squad.

To qualify for either promotion, new users must complete several requirements:

Create and verify your account within the promotional period.

Opt into the promotion through your bet slip, not just the promotions page.

Place a qualifying cash wager of at least $20 with odds of -500 or longer.

Complete your qualifying bet within seven days of account verification.

Ensure your wager settles completely after the event concludes.

For example, if you bet $20 on the 76ers to cover the spread against Boston and win $18, you keep those winnings plus receive your bonus bets. If your initial wager loses, you still receive the full bonus bet amount according to your state's offer structure.

The instant $200 offer provides immediate bonus bets that expire within 24 hours of issuance. The $350 offer distributes $50 in bonus bets daily for seven consecutive days, with each daily allocation expiring 24 hours after receipt. Bonus bet winnings exclude the original bonus amount from payouts, meaning a winning $50 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $50 in withdrawable cash.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Saturday's games

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires no promo code and takes just minutes to complete before Saturday's playoff tip-offs.

Register your new account using the promotional links and complete identity verification. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using available payment methods like debit cards or PayPal. Opt into the promotion through your bet slip before placing any wagers. Place your qualifying $20 bet on either the 76ers-Celtics or Trail Blazers-Spurs matchup with odds of -500 or longer. Receive your bonus bets instantly or over seven days depending on your state's offer structure.

For detailed information about features, betting markets, and user experience, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Beyond the welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the NBA playoffs. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotions section with profit boosts, enhanced odds, and special betting markets for major sporting events. Current users can access these additional offers by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application, where new promotions appear regularly during playoff season and other significant sporting events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.