Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet and Get $200 or $350 Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA and NHL Playoff Action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to bet on Wednesday's loaded sports slate featuring MLB rivalry games, NBA playoff battles and intense NHL Stanley Cup action. New customers can claim $200 in bonus bets instantly or $350 over seven days after placing their first $20 wager. With marquee matchups like Yankees vs. Red Sox and Dodgers vs. Giants highlighting the baseball schedule, plus crucial playoff games across basketball and hockey, April 22 presents prime betting opportunities with generous sportsbook promos .

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Wednesday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides two distinct welcome offers depending on your state. Most eligible states receive $200 in bonus bets immediately after placing a qualifying $20 wager, while select states earn $350 in bonus bets distributed over seven consecutive days. Both promotions require new customers to place their first bet on any market with odds of -500 or longer.

For Wednesday's action, you could target the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry game with a moneyline bet or explore NBA playoff spreads where teams face elimination pressure. The qualifying bet must be at least $20 and settled within seven days of account verification. If you bet $20 on the Dodgers to beat the Giants at -150 odds and win, you would receive your original stake back plus winnings, along with your bonus bets credited immediately.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum qualifying bet of $20 with odds -500 or longer.

Bonus bets expire 24 hours after issuance.

Winning bonus bets return only the profit, not the bonus amount.

Bonus bets cannot be combined or withdrawn as cash.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Wednesday's slate

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just minutes and positions you perfectly for Wednesday's exciting sports action.

Click any link on this page to register your new Fanatics Sportsbook account and complete identity verification. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using popular payment methods like debit cards, PayPal or bank transfers. Opt into the promotion through your bet slip before placing your qualifying wager. Place a minimum $20 bet on any Wednesday game with odds of -500 or longer, such as MLB rivalry matchups or NBA playoff contests. Receive your bonus bets immediately or over seven days, depending on your state's offer structure.

For a complete breakdown of features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rewards existing customers with ongoing promotions beyond the welcome offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options and special event bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the mobile app. These rotating offers often target major sporting events like playoff games and rivalry matchups.

The sportsbook frequently launches profit boosts for popular betting markets and provides enhanced payouts on same-game parlays during high-profile contests. Existing customers should check the promotions page regularly to maximize their betting value throughout the MLB season and playoff runs in basketball and hockey.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.