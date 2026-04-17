Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $200 FanCash for NBA Play-In Games on Friday
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to wager on Friday's NBA Play-In games. You can bet $20 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when betting on the Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic or Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns elimination games. Both contests feature teams fighting for their playoff lives, making them perfect targets for sportsbook promos available April 17.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA Play-In betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides two distinct welcome offers depending on your state. Most eligible states receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a qualifying $20 wager, while select states get $350 in bonus bets distributed over seven days. Both offers work perfectly for Friday's high-stakes NBA Play-In matchups.
Your qualifying bet must meet specific requirements to trigger the bonus. The wager needs to be at least $20 on a single bet with odds of -500 or longer. You can target either the Hornets-Magic Eastern Conference elimination game or the Warriors-Suns Western Conference showdown. Both games offer numerous betting markets that qualify for this promotion.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $20 qualifying bet required.
- Odds must be -500 or longer.
- Bonus bets expire 24 hours after issuance.
- Only bonus bet winnings are withdrawable, not the bonus amount itself.
- Seven-day window to place qualifying bet after account verification.
For example, if you bet $20 on the Warriors to beat the Suns at +120 odds and win, you receive your $44 payout plus $200 in bonus bets. If you lose the initial wager, you still get the full bonus amount. When using bonus bets, winning a $50 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $50 in withdrawable cash, not $100.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Friday's games
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just minutes and positions you perfectly for Friday's NBA Play-In action.
- Register your account using the promotional links and complete identity verification.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using available payment methods.
- Opt into the promotion through your bet slip before placing any wagers.
- Place a qualifying $20 bet on Hornets vs. Magic or Warriors vs. Suns with odds of -500 or longer.
- Receive your bonus bets instantly or over seven days depending on your state.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed analysis of features, betting markets, and user experience.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing users beyond the welcome offer. Current customers can find daily profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout the NBA playoffs. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings, particularly during major sporting events like the NBA Play-In tournament.
Check the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app to discover the latest bonus opportunities. These ongoing promotions often include enhanced payouts for specific bet types, cashback offers on losing wagers, and exclusive access to special betting markets during playoff games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.