Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $200 FanCash for NBA Play-In Games on Friday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to wager on Friday's NBA Play-In games. You can bet $20 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when betting on the Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic or Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns elimination games. Both contests feature teams fighting for their playoff lives, making them perfect targets for sportsbook promos available April 17.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA Play-In betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides two distinct welcome offers depending on your state. Most eligible states receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a qualifying $20 wager, while select states get $350 in bonus bets distributed over seven days. Both offers work perfectly for Friday's high-stakes NBA Play-In matchups.

Your qualifying bet must meet specific requirements to trigger the bonus. The wager needs to be at least $20 on a single bet with odds of -500 or longer. You can target either the Hornets-Magic Eastern Conference elimination game or the Warriors-Suns Western Conference showdown. Both games offer numerous betting markets that qualify for this promotion.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $20 qualifying bet required.

Odds must be -500 or longer.

Bonus bets expire 24 hours after issuance.

Only bonus bet winnings are withdrawable, not the bonus amount itself.

Seven-day window to place qualifying bet after account verification.

For example, if you bet $20 on the Warriors to beat the Suns at +120 odds and win, you receive your $44 payout plus $200 in bonus bets. If you lose the initial wager, you still get the full bonus amount. When using bonus bets, winning a $50 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $50 in withdrawable cash, not $100.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Friday's games

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just minutes and positions you perfectly for Friday's NBA Play-In action.

Register your account using the promotional links and complete identity verification. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using available payment methods. Opt into the promotion through your bet slip before placing any wagers. Place a qualifying $20 bet on Hornets vs. Magic or Warriors vs. Suns with odds of -500 or longer. Receive your bonus bets instantly or over seven days depending on your state.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed analysis of features, betting markets, and user experience.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing users beyond the welcome offer. Current customers can find daily profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout the NBA playoffs. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings, particularly during major sporting events like the NBA Play-In tournament.

Check the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app to discover the latest bonus opportunities. These ongoing promotions often include enhanced payouts for specific bet types, cashback offers on losing wagers, and exclusive access to special betting markets during playoff games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.