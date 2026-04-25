Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA Playoffs Late Games
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new bettors an excellent opportunity to wager on Saturday's NBA playoff action. You can bet $20 and receive either $200 in bonus bets instantly or $350 over seven days when betting on games like Knicks vs. Hawks and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of April 25.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA playoff betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides two distinct welcome offers depending on your state. Most states offer the instant $200 bonus bet promotion, while select states provide $350 in bonus bets distributed over seven days. Both promotions require a minimum $20 qualifying wager with odds of -500 or longer.
For the instant offer, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets immediately after your qualifying bet settles. If you place a $20 bet on the Knicks to cover the spread against the Hawks and win $18, you'll collect your $18 profit plus the $200 bonus bet reward. The seven-day offer distributes $50 in bonus bets daily for a week, giving you sustained betting opportunities throughout the playoff series.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Qualifying bets must be single cash wagers of at least $20.
- Odds must be -500 or longer on any eligible market.
- Bonus bets expire 24 hours after being issued.
- Only the profit from winning bonus bets is credited to your account.
- You must opt in through your bet slip, not just the promotions page.
If you use a $50 bonus bet on the Nuggets moneyline at +120 odds and win, you'll receive $60 in withdrawable cash. However, if your bonus bet loses on a Timberwolves upset, you won't lose any of your actual money since bonus bets don't require additional deposits.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for playoff games
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few simple steps to start betting on Saturday's playoff matchups.
- Register for a new account using the links on this page and complete identity verification.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using accepted payment methods like debit cards or PayPal.
- Opt in to the promotion through your bet slip before placing any wagers.
- Place a qualifying $20 bet on any NBA playoff game with odds of -500 or longer.
- Receive your bonus bets instantly or over seven days depending on your state.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. These include profit boosts for specific games, parlay insurance promotions, and special playoff-themed bonuses that enhance your betting experience throughout the postseason.
Current users can find these additional offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. The sportsbook frequently updates these promotions to coincide with major sporting events, ensuring you have access to enhanced value on your playoff wagers.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.