Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $200 in FanCash for Cavs-Raptors, Nuggets-Timberwolves on Saturday

The NBA Playoffs tip off Saturday with an exciting slate of games, and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new bettors a chance to capitalize on the action. New users can claim $200 in bonus bets instantly or $350 over seven days after placing their first $20 wager. Saturday's playoff matchups feature the Toronto Raptors visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Denver Nuggets. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos available through April 18.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA Playoffs betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides two distinct welcome offers depending on your state. Most eligible states receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a qualifying $20 wager, while select states offer $350 in bonus bets distributed over seven days. Both promotions require new users to create an account, complete verification, and opt into the promotion through their bet slip.

Your qualifying bet must meet specific requirements to trigger the bonus. The wager needs to be at least $20 on a single bet with odds of -500 or longer, placed within seven days of account verification. Saturday's NBA Playoffs games provide excellent opportunities to meet these requirements, whether you back the favored Cavaliers against Toronto or take the Nuggets to cover against Minnesota.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Bonus bets expire 24 hours after being issued.

• Winning bonus bets return only the profit, not the original bonus amount.

• You cannot combine multiple bonus bets on a single wager.

• Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be transferred.

For example, if you place a $20 bonus bet on the Raptors at +150 odds and they win, you would receive $30 in withdrawable cash. If the Cavaliers cover a -6.5 spread using a $50 bonus bet at -110 odds, you would collect $45.45 in winnings.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Saturday's games

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few simple steps to get you ready for Saturday's NBA Playoffs action.

Register your account using the promotional links and complete identity verification. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using available payment methods. Opt into the promotion through your bet slip before placing any wagers. Place a qualifying $20 bet on Saturday's Raptors-Cavaliers or Timberwolves-Nuggets games. Receive your bonus bets instantly or over seven days depending on your state.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings with enhanced odds, parlay boosts, and special event bonuses that complement the playoff action. Current users can find these additional opportunities by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where new offers appear regularly throughout the basketball season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.