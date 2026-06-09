Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim up to $1,000 in FanCash for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 4

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is live as of Tuesday, June 9, giving new users a chance to claim up to $1,000 in FanCash ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Carolina and Vegas square off in a pivotal matchup, making it a great time to sign up. Do not miss this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash spread across their first 10 days on the platform. Each day, place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 per day. It is one of the more generous sportsbook promos available right now.

For example, say you place a $50 wager on the Carolina Hurricanes to win Game 4 outright and the Golden Knights pull through with a victory. Fanatics returns your $50 as FanCash, keeping you in the action for Day 2. On the other hand, if your bet on Vegas to win wins, you collect your winnings as normal and can still use the offer again the following day.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

Available to new users only who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minimum odds of -500.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal is permitted.

Non-withdrawable FanCash expires after seven days of being issued.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY.

The overall offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

With the Hurricanes facing a must-win situation trailing 2-1 in the series, Game 4 presents plenty of compelling betting markets to explore. Whether you are backing Frederik Andersen or Brandon Bussi to start in goal, or looking at Mitch Marner to add to his playoff-high 28 points, there is no shortage of angles to consider when placing your first qualifying wager.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 4

Signing up and activating the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started before puck drop:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and open it on your device. Register for a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. The process takes only a few minutes to complete. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is automatically applied at registration, so no manual entry is needed. Simply complete the sign-up process to activate the offer. Select a preferred banking method and deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Place your first qualifying wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer on any available market, including Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Hurricanes and Golden Knights. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Repeat the process each day for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your total FanCash earnings. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on any FanCash received before submitting a withdrawal request.

For a deeper look at the platform's features, banking options, and overall experience, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for existing users ahead of Game 4

Fanatics Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs out. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions that existing users can take advantage of throughout the Stanley Cup Final and beyond. These deals rotate frequently and are tied to major sporting events, so there is almost always something worth checking out.

The easiest way to stay on top of what is available is to visit the "Promos" tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. New offers are added regularly, so it pays to check back often, especially during a high-stakes series like this one.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.