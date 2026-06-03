Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim up to $1,000 in FanCash for Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 1

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is live as of June 3, giving new users a chance to claim up to $1,000 in FanCash ahead of Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 1. New accounts can earn up to $100 per day over their first 10 days. Sign up now and get in on the action.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA Finals Game 1

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is built for new users who want to bet on the NBA Finals without putting their full bankroll on the line right away. Place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer, and if the bet loses, you get your stake back in FanCash, up to $100. You can repeat this every day for your first 10 days, stacking up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

Say you bet $100 on the Knicks to win Game 1 outright and San Antonio pulls away late behind Victor Wembanyama. You would receive $100 back in FanCash to use on future wagers. On the other hand, if Jalen Brunson channels his inner Walt Frazier and New York pulls off the upset, you keep your winnings with no FanCash needed. Either way, the offer gives you a cushion as you get started.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY. Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

Only available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users who do not already have an account.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required — the offer activates automatically at sign-up.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minimum odds of -500.

FanCash is awarded only on losing bets, up to $100 per day.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal is available.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

The overall offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is one of the more flexible welcome offers available right now. Compared to many other sportsbook promos that require a large first bet to unlock the full value, Fanatics lets you build toward $1,000 gradually over 10 days, making it a smart option for bettors who want to explore the platform before going all in on the Finals.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer for Knicks vs. Spurs

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus ahead of NBA Finals Game 1 is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app on your iOS or Android device to access all available markets and features, including banking options and customer support. Register a new account by providing the required personal information for identity verification, including a government-issued ID. The process takes just a few minutes to complete. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is automatically applied during registration — no manual entry is needed. Simply finish signing up to activate the offer. Select a banking method and make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 1 market at odds of -500 or longer. If the bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account. Repeat the process each day for up to 10 consecutive days to earn as much as $1,000 in total FanCash. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers to watch during the NBA Finals

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rewards its existing users with bonuses, odds boosts, and other promotions throughout marquee events like the NBA Finals. These deals rotate frequently and can add real value to your betting experience beyond the welcome offer. Head to the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and take advantage of any offers that fit your betting strategy.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.