Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim Up to $1,000 in FanCash for NBA & NHL Playoffs, French Open and More

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users ready to bet on the NBA and NHL playoffs, French Open, and MLB this May 25. No promo code is required to get started.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA and NHL playoff betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is built around a straightforward 10-day match system designed exclusively for new users. Each day during your first 10 days on the platform, place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash up to $100. Repeat that process every day for 10 days and you can collect up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

To put it in concrete terms, say you back the New York Knicks to complete the sweep over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight. If that wager loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. On the other hand, if Jalen Brunson and the Knicks deliver and your bet wins, you keep the winnings and still have nine more days of matched bets ahead of you.

The same logic applies to NHL action. If you place a wager on the Montreal Canadiens to take Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final at the Bell Centre and the Carolina Hurricanes spoil the home crowd's night, your stake comes back as FanCash rather than disappearing entirely. That kind of protection across 10 consecutive days makes this one of the more compelling sportsbook promos available right now.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before signing up:

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is available only to first-time account holders.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is needed — the offer activates automatically at registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Each daily wager must be at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded only on losing bets, up to $100 per day.

FanCash bonuses are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before withdrawing.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY only — not available in New York or Ohio.

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

With the French Open already generating major storylines — Jannik Sinner chasing a career Grand Slam, Novak Djokovic pursuing a record 25th major title, and Alexander Zverev hunting his first Slam — there is no shortage of markets to explore across your first 10 days on the platform.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer for tonight's games

Signing up and activating the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or puck drop tonight:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and open it on your device. Register a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is applied automatically during sign-up — no manual entry is needed. Select a banking method and deposit a minimum of $10 to activate the welcome offer. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any eligible market at odds of -500 or longer, such as tonight's Knicks-Cavaliers Game 4 or Canadiens-Hurricanes Game 3. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account. Repeat the process each day for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your total FanCash. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on any FanCash received before submitting a withdrawal request.

For a deeper look at the platform's features, banking options, and overall experience, read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user promos on Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers well beyond the welcome offer. Profit boosts, parlay insurance, and event-specific promotions tied to major sporting events are regularly available throughout the season. The best place to track what is currently live is the "Promos" tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently to reflect the latest offers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.