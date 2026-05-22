Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim up to $1,000 in FanCash for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA and MLB

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is one of the best ways to get in on Friday's packed sports slate. New users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash across their first 10 days. This welcome offer is available as of May 22, so don't wait to sign up.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA and MLB betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash spread across 10 consecutive days. Each day, place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you get your stake back in FanCash up to $100. It is one of the most flexible sportsbook promos available right now.

Friday's schedule is loaded with opportunities to put this offer to work. Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder tips off with the series tied 1-1, making it a pivotal swing game. You could place a $100 wager on Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs to win at home, and if OKC pulls it out behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, your $100 comes back as FanCash to use another day.

The NHL's Western Conference Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche also provides a compelling target. A $100 bet on Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche to even the series against Vegas is another strong candidate for this offer. If Jack Eichel and the Golden Knights hold on for the win, that $100 returns as FanCash.

Here is a full breakdown of the key terms and conditions for the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users without an existing account.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Place a wager of $1 or more at odds of -500 or longer each day.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 per day.

The offer is repeatable for each of your first 10 days on the platform.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days of being issued.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY only. Not available in New York or Ohio.

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before any withdrawal can be requested. Be sure to use your FanCash before it expires and verify your identity ahead of time to avoid any delays when processing a withdrawal.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for tonight's games

Signing up and activating the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus only takes a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or puck drop tonight:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app on your mobile device to get familiar with the platform, banking options and customer support features. Register a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. The process takes just a few minutes to complete. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is automatically applied at registration, so there is no need to enter one manually. Select a preferred payment method and make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer on any available market, such as Game 3 of the Spurs vs. Thunder or the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche series. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account. Repeat this process each day for your first 10 days to earn up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers on Fanatics Sportsbook for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA and MLB

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently rewards its existing users with fresh bonuses and odds boosts throughout the week. Current members can browse the latest deals by visiting the Promos tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. With a packed postseason schedule and a full MLB slate running alongside the WNBA, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of ongoing promotions well beyond the welcome offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.