Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim Up to $1,000 in FanCash for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA and MLB

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is one of the best ways to get in on the action this May 23. New users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash across their first 10 days, with NBA and NHL Playoffs, WNBA, and MLB all on the schedule today.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA and NHL playoff betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is built around a simple 10-day match structure that rewards new users every day they place a qualifying wager. Each day, bet at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you get your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 per day. Repeat the process for 10 consecutive days and you can earn up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

Say you place a $100 wager on the Cavaliers to win Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight and the Knicks pull off the upset behind a big Jalen Brunson performance. You would receive $100 in FanCash back to use on the next day's slate. On the other hand, if Donovan Mitchell delivers and Cleveland covers, you keep the winnings and can still place a qualifying bet the following day to continue building your FanCash total.

The same logic applies to NHL action. Back the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes, and if Sebastian Aho and the Canes hold them off, your stake comes back as FanCash. You can also spread your qualifying bets across sportsbook promos and markets covering MLB and WNBA games throughout the 10-day window.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available to new users only who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer each day.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day for 10 days.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires seven days after it is issued.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before requesting a withdrawal.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY only. Not available in New York or Ohio.

This offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is one of the more flexible welcome offers available right now, giving new users 10 full days to spread their qualifying bets across multiple sports rather than requiring everything to be staked on a single game or event.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for tonight's playoff action

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo only takes a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your offer before tonight's games tip off and drop the puck:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and open it on your device. Register for a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification purposes. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is automatically applied during registration, so no manual entry is needed. Select a preferred banking method and make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first qualifying wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, such as a Game 3 moneyline, a Hurricanes puck line, or any MLB or WNBA market available today. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Repeat the process each day for up to 10 days to maximize your total FanCash earnings. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on any FanCash received before submitting a withdrawal request, and use your FanCash before it expires seven days after issuance.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers on Fanatics Sportsbook for the playoffs and beyond

Fanatics Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users once the welcome offer is complete. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and bonus opportunities for existing customers throughout the NBA and NHL Playoffs, MLB season, and WNBA schedule. Checking the Promos tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app is the best way to stay current on what is available each day, as offers are updated frequently and tied to the biggest games on the calendar.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.