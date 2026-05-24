Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim Up to $1,000 in FanCash for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA and MLB

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users betting on NBA and NHL Playoffs, WNBA, and MLB this Sunday, May 25. Claim 10 daily bet matches worth up to $100 each across your first 10 days. No promo code is required to get started.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Sunday's playoff action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is built for new users who want to jump into a loaded Sunday slate without putting a large amount on the line right away. Place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake in FanCash up to $100. You can repeat this process each day for your first 10 days, stacking up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

Say you back Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals and the bet does not go your way. Fanatics credits your account with FanCash equal to your stake, up to $100, so you can come back the next day and try again. If your Spurs bet wins, you keep the winnings and still have nine more days of matches ahead of you.

The same logic applies across any market on the slate. Bet on the Vegas Golden Knights to extend their series lead over the Colorado Avalanche, wager on an MLB run line, or back a WNBA total. As long as the odds are -500 or longer and your stake is at least $1, you qualify for that day's match. Here is a quick look at the key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY. Not available in New York or Ohio.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required. The offer activates automatically at registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to unlock the bonus.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer each day for up to 10 consecutive days.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires seven days after it is issued.

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook promo stacks up well against other sportsbook promos available right now, especially with this much postseason action on the board. The 10-day structure gives new users a genuine runway to explore different markets and sports before committing to larger wagers.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Sunday's games

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus only takes a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your offer before tip-off or puck drop Sunday:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to explore the platform, banking options, and available markets before registering. Register a new account by providing the required personal information for identity verification, including a government-issued ID. The process takes only a few minutes to complete. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is not required. The welcome offer is automatically applied when you complete the sign-up process. Select a preferred banking method and deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the daily bet match. Place your first wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer on any available market, such as Game 4 of the Spurs vs. Thunder series or the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Western Conference Final. If the bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account. Repeat the process each day for up to 10 consecutive days to reach the $1,000 FanCash maximum. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires seven days after issuance.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers on Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the season. Existing users can browse everything that is currently available by visiting the Promos section directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. With the NBA and NHL Playoffs in full swing alongside a busy MLB and WNBA schedule, there is rarely a shortage of active offers to take advantage of.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.