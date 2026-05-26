Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim Up to $1,000 in FanCash for NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, MLB and French Open

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users this May 26. Bet on NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, MLB, or French Open action and get your stake back in FanCash if you lose, up to $100 per day for your first 10 days.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA playoffs and more

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is built around a straightforward 10-day match structure that rewards new users every single day. Place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100. Repeat that process each day for your first 10 days and you can collect up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

With Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder on the schedule, there is no shortage of compelling markets to target. If you place $100 on Victor Wembanyama to lead the Spurs in scoring and he falls short, your $100 comes back as FanCash. If the bet wins, you keep the profit and still have nine more days of the offer ahead of you.

The same logic applies across every sport on tonight's slate. A wager on the Vegas Golden Knights to complete the sweep over the Colorado Avalanche, a French Open match featuring Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic, or any MLB game all qualify. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you the flexibility to spread your action across multiple sports throughout the 10-day window.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users without an existing account.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required — the offer activates automatically at registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires seven days after it is issued.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before withdrawing.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY only. Not available in New York or Ohio.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

For more ways to maximize your bankroll across multiple platforms, browse the latest sportsbook promos available right now.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer for tonight's games

Signing up and activating the Fanatics Sportsbook promo only takes a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or first pitch tonight:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app on your iOS or Android device to get familiar with the platform, available markets, and banking options. Register a new account by providing the required personal information for identity verification, including a government-issued ID. The process takes just a few minutes to complete. No promo code is needed. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is automatically applied during registration, so simply finishing the sign-up process activates the offer. Select a preferred banking method and make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Place your first wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer on any available market, such as Game 5 of the Spurs vs. Thunder, the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, a French Open match, or any MLB game. If the bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account. Repeat the process each day for up to 10 consecutive days to reach the maximum $1,000 in FanCash. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires seven days after issuance.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers on Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs out. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. Current users can find everything that is available by navigating to the Promos section directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. With the NBA and NHL playoffs, MLB, and the French Open all running simultaneously, there is typically no shortage of timely offers to take advantage of.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.