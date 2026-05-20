Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim Up to $1,000 in FanCash for NBA Playoffs, NHL, WNBA and MLB

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users betting on Wednesday, May 20 action, including Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals and the NHL playoff opener between Vegas and Colorado. No promo code is required to get started.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA and NHL playoff betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is built around a straightforward 10-day match system that rewards new users over their first 10 days on the platform. Each day, place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 per day. Repeat the process across all 10 days and you can collect up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

Say you place a $100 wager on the Oklahoma City Thunder to win Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals and the bet loses. Fanatics returns your $100 stake as FanCash, giving you another shot at the markets. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings as normal and can still claim the daily match on a separate wager that day.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY. It is not available in New York or Ohio. Here are the key terms to keep in mind:

Only available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users who do not already have an account.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer each day.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days of being issued.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before requesting a withdrawal.

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

With a packed slate that includes the Spurs-Thunder Game 2, the Golden Knights-Avalanche Game 1, and a full night of MLB and WNBA action, there is no shortage of markets to target. Check out more options across all the top operators by browsing the latest sportsbook promos available today.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for tonight's games

Signing up and activating your offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and explore the platform, including banking options and customer service features available directly within the app. Register by providing the required personal information for account verification, including a government-issued ID. The process takes only a few minutes to complete. No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is needed. The offer activates automatically when you complete registration. Select a preferred banking method and make the minimum $10 deposit required to qualify for the bonus. Place your first wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer on any available market, such as the Spurs-Thunder Game 2 or the Golden Knights-Avalanche opener. If the bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account. Repeat the process each day for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your total FanCash earnings. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers on Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently rewards its existing users with a rotating selection of bonuses, odds boosts, and promotional offers throughout the sports calendar. From playoff specials to daily profit boosts, there is usually something worth checking before you place your next wager. Head to the Promos section inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see everything currently available to your account.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.