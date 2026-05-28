Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim up to $1,000 in FanCash for Spurs-Thunder Game 6, French Open and More

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is live for new users as of May 28, offering up to $1,000 in FanCash across your first ten days. Bet on Spurs-Thunder Game 6, the French Open, MLB, and more with this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Game 6 and beyond

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is built around a straightforward ten-day match structure that rewards new users over time rather than all at once. Each day during your first ten days, place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash up to $100. Repeat that process every day for ten consecutive days and you can collect up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

With Spurs-Thunder Game 6 on the schedule, there are plenty of compelling markets to target. If you place $100 on Victor Wembanyama to lead the Spurs to a win and Oklahoma City pulls through instead, Fanatics returns your $100 stake as FanCash. If your bet on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder wins outright, you keep the winnings and still have nine more days of the offer ahead of you.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY. Not available in New York or Ohio.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer each day.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires seven days after it is issued.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before withdrawing.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required. The offer activates automatically at sign-up.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

This offer stacks up well against other sportsbook promos available right now, particularly given the volume of action across the NBA playoffs, French Open, and MLB this week.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer for Spurs-Thunder Game 6

Signing up and activating the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app on your mobile device to get familiar with the platform, available markets, and banking options. Register for a new account by entering your personal information and providing a government-issued ID for identity verification. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is not required. The welcome offer applies automatically when you complete registration. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to qualify for the bonus. Place a wager of at least $1 on any available market at odds of -500 or longer. Spurs-Thunder Game 6, French Open matches, and the MLB slate all qualify. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account. Repeat this process each day for up to ten consecutive days to maximize the full $1,000 in FanCash. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on any FanCash received before submitting a withdrawal request.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers on Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing account holders throughout the sports calendar. From playoff profit boosts to same-game parlay specials, there is usually something worth checking before placing your next wager. Head to the Promos tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app to browse whatever is currently available for your account.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.