Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim up to $1,000 in FanCash for Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Game 3

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is one of the best ways to get in on Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Game 3 action. New users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash through a 10-day bet match offer. This welcome offer is available as of June 3, so sign up today before you miss out.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA Finals Game 3

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash across their first 10 days on the platform. Each day, place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you get your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 per day. Repeat the process for 10 consecutive days to maximize the full value of this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks is a perfect opportunity to put this offer to work. Say you place a $100 wager on the Knicks to win at home and they fall short -- you'd receive $100 in FanCash back to use on future bets. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings and still have nine more days to claim additional FanCash through this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this offer:

Available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users only -- no existing accounts qualify.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required; the offer activates automatically at registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to unlock the bonus.

Each daily wager must be at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day for 10 days.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires seven days after it is issued.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before withdrawing.

This offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook promo is among the most competitive sportsbook promos available to new bettors right now. With the Knicks chasing their first NBA title since 1973 and Victor Wembanyama looking to keep the Spurs alive, there is no shortage of compelling betting angles for Game 3 at Madison Square Garden.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook offer for Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3

Signing up and placing your first bet on NBA Finals Game 3 is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app on your mobile device to access all available markets, banking options, and customer support features. Register for a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for identity verification. The process takes only a few minutes to complete. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is automatically applied during sign-up, so no manual entry is needed. Simply complete registration to activate the offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Multiple banking options are available within the app for added convenience. Navigate to the NBA Finals section and place a wager of at least $1 on any Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3 market at odds of -500 or longer. If the bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account. Repeat this process each day for up to 10 consecutive days to earn the maximum $1,000 in FanCash. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users ahead of Game 3

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rewards its existing users with a rotating slate of bonuses, odds boosts, and promotional offers. Current account holders can browse the latest deals by heading to the "Promos" tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. With the NBA Finals in full swing, there is a strong chance of finding timely boosts tied to Spurs vs. Knicks action.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.