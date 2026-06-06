Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim Up to $1,000 in FanCash for Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals, MLB and French Open

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users betting on the Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals, MLB, and French Open. Available as of June 6, this welcome offer lets you earn up to $100 back in FanCash each day for your first 10 days.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for this weekend's action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is built for new users who want to jump into a loaded sports weekend. With the Stanley Cup Final, French Open women's singles final, a full MLB slate, and NBA Finals anticipation all converging, there has never been a better time to sign up. No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required to activate the offer.

Here is how the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo works: place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100. You can repeat this process each day for your first 10 days, giving you the chance to earn up to $1,000 in total FanCash. This is one of the more generous sportsbook promos available to new bettors right now.

For example, say you place a $100 wager on the Carolina Hurricanes to win Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. If the Hurricanes fall short and Vegas takes the game, you receive $100 back in FanCash to use another day. If Carolina wins, you keep your winnings as normal. The same applies to any bet you place on the French Open women's final, an MLB game, or Monday's NBA Finals matchup at Madison Square Garden.

Key terms and conditions for the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus include:

Available to new users only who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.

Wagers must be at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer to qualify.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

The offer is available once per day for each of your first 10 days.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

New York bettors should take particular note, as this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is now available in the state just in time for the Knicks to host the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. It is a rare opportunity to bet on a home Finals game for the first time since 1999.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Stanley Cup Final and more

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Saturday's action tips off:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app on your mobile device to access all available markets and features. Register for a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is needed. The welcome offer activates automatically upon completing registration. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method to qualify for the bonus. Place a wager of at least $1 on any eligible market at odds of -500 or longer. Consider betting on Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, the French Open women's final, an MLB matchup, or any other available market. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account. Repeat the process each day for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your total FanCash earnings. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers at Fanatics Sportsbook

Current Fanatics Sportsbook users are not left out of the fun. The platform regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and other promotions for existing customers across all major sports. With the Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals, MLB, and French Open all happening at once, there is plenty of opportunity to take advantage of these offers. Head to the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what is currently available.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.