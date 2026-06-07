Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim Up to $1,000 in FanCash for the NBA Finals and MLB Sunday Slate

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users betting on Sunday's MLB slate or Monday's NBA Finals opener at Madison Square Garden. Available as of June 7, this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo lets you earn up to $100 back each day for your first 10 days. No promo code required.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for the NBA Finals and MLB Sunday slate

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is structured as a 10-day match program, giving new users up to $100 in FanCash each day for their first 10 days on the platform. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100. Repeat the process daily for a maximum of $1,000 in total FanCash over the full 10-day window.

Sunday's MLB slate and Monday's NBA Finals tip-off at MSG are ideal opportunities to put this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus to work. Say you place a $100 wager on the Mets to win Sunday's divisional matchup and the bet loses — you'd receive $100 in FanCash back to use on the next day's markets. If that same bet wins, you keep the payout and still have nine more days to claim additional FanCash through the same process.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users only — existing accounts do not qualify.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.

Wagers must be at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer to qualify.

FanCash is awarded only on losing bets, up to $100 per day.

Bonus FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is not required — the offer activates automatically when you complete registration. Compared to other sportsbook promos on the market, the 10-day structure gives new users a longer runway to build value across multiple events, from Sunday's MLB action all the way through the NBA Finals series.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer for Sunday's games

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to activate your account and place your first qualifying wager on the MLB Sunday slate or the NBA Finals.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and open it on your device. Tap the registration button and enter your personal information, including a government-issued ID, to complete account verification. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is applied automatically during sign-up — no manual entry is needed. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method to activate the welcome offer. Place a wager of at least $1 on any qualifying market at -500 odds or longer, such as a Sunday MLB game or the NBA Finals opener at Madison Square Garden. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account. Repeat this process each day for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your total bonus. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on any FanCash received before requesting a withdrawal, and verify your identity ahead of time to avoid processing delays.

For a deeper look at the platform's features, banking options, and overall experience, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers at Fanatics Sportsbook

Current Fanatics Sportsbook members are not left out of the action. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to major matchups throughout the sports calendar. With the NBA Finals and a packed MLB schedule running simultaneously, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of added value.

The easiest way to stay current on available offers is to check the Promos tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. New bonuses are added frequently, so it pays to browse before placing your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.