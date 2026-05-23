Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim up to $1,000 in FanCash Starting With a Bet on Usyk vs. Verhoeven

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash to bet on Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is available through May 23, so act fast before the offer runs out.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Usyk vs. Verhoeven

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is structured as a 10-day match program for new users. Each day during your first 10 days, place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash up to $100. Repeat the process each day to earn up to $1,000 in total FanCash across all 10 days.

To put it in practical terms, say you place a $100 bet on Usyk to win by decision and the fight goes the other way. You would receive $100 in FanCash back to use on your next wager. If your Usyk bet wins, you keep the winnings and can still claim the daily FanCash match on a separate losing bet that same day.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before signing up. Check the list below for the most important conditions tied to this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users without an existing account.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required — the offer activates automatically at registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wagers must be at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer to be eligible.

FanCash is awarded only on losing bets, up to $100 per day.

Bonus FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY only. It is not available in New York or Ohio.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo stands out among available sportsbook promos because it spreads value across 10 days rather than requiring you to win or lose everything on a single bet. With Usyk vs. Verhoeven delivering one of the most talked-about combat sports matchups in years, there is no shortage of markets to explore throughout fight week and beyond.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Usyk vs. Verhoeven

Signing up and activating your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started before the Usyk vs. Verhoeven card gets underway:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get familiar with the platform, available markets, and banking options. Register a new account by providing the required personal information for identity verification, including a government-issued ID. The process takes only a few minutes to complete. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is applied automatically during registration, so there is no need to enter anything manually. Select a preferred payment method and make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate the welcome offer. Place your first qualifying wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer on any available market, including Usyk vs. Verhoeven fight props or the main event result. If the bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account. Repeat the process each day for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your total FanCash earnings. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform's features, markets, and overall experience, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to explore after Usyk vs. Verhoeven

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users well beyond the welcome offer. From profit boosts on major fight cards to parlay insurance and loyalty rewards through the FanCash system, there is consistently something worth checking before you place your next bet. Head to the Promos section inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and make the most of every wager you place.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.