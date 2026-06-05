Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim up to $1,000 in FanCash Starting With Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 2

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is live and ready for NBA Finals Game 2 between the Knicks and Spurs. New users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash through a 10-day bet match offer. This welcome offer is available as of June 5, so sign up today and get in on the action.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash spread across their first 10 days on the platform. Each day, place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 per day. It is one of the more generous sportsbook promos available for NBA Finals betting right now.

Here is a practical example using Game 2 between New York and San Antonio. If you place a $100 wager on the Knicks to win at -110 odds and the bet loses, Fanatics returns $100 in FanCash to your account. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings and still have nine more days to take advantage of the daily match offer.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available to new users only who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minimum odds of -500 to qualify each day.

FanCash is awarded if the qualifying wager loses, up to $100 per day for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal is permitted.

Non-withdrawable FanCash bonuses expire after seven days of being issued.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required — the offer activates automatically at registration.

This offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is a strong option for anyone looking to bet on the Knicks as they try to go up 2-0 in the NBA Finals. Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart gave San Antonio plenty of problems in Game 1, and New York will look to carry that momentum into Friday night's contest.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for NBA Finals Game 2

Signing up and placing your first bet on Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2 is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus before tip-off:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and open it on your device. Register a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for identity verification. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is not required — the welcome offer applies automatically when you complete registration. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method to unlock the offer. Place a wager of at least $1 on any Game 2 market at odds of -500 or longer to activate your first daily match. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account. Repeat this process each day for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize the full $1,000 in FanCash. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on any FanCash received before submitting a withdrawal request.

For a deeper look at the platform's features, banking options and overall experience, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers at Fanatics Sportsbook for the NBA Finals

Current Fanatics Sportsbook users are not left out of the fun during the NBA Finals. Fanatics regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts and other targeted promotions for existing customers throughout marquee events like this one. The best place to find the latest deals is the "Promos" tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently with new offers tied to upcoming games and markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.