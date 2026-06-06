Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3: Claim up to $1,000 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash just in time for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is available through June 6 and is one of the best ways to get in on the Stanley Cup Final action.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new users with up to $100 in FanCash each day for their first 10 days on the platform, totaling up to $1,000. All you need to do is place a $1 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any market, including Game 3 between Carolina and Vegas. If your bet loses, you get your stake back as FanCash, up to $100.

For example, if you wager $50 on the Hurricanes to win Game 3 and they fall short, you receive $50 in FanCash. If you back the Golden Knights and they hold serve at T-Mobile Arena, you keep your winnings and can still claim the daily match on a future bet. This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is designed to give new bettors a safety net across 10 consecutive days of wagering.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this offer:

Available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users only who do not already have an account.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required — the offer activates automatically at registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wagers must be at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer to be eligible.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash bonuses are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

This offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Beyond this welcome offer, Fanatics is one of the top destinations among sportsbook promos for new and experienced bettors alike. The platform's straightforward structure and daily reward system make it especially appealing during a high-stakes series like the Stanley Cup Final.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Game 3

Signing up and placing your first bet on Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3 is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get started and explore the available markets. Register for a new account by entering your personal information, including a government-issued ID for identity verification. The process takes just a few minutes to complete. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is automatically applied during sign-up, so there is no need to enter anything manually. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method to unlock the welcome offer. Place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer on any Game 3 market, such as the moneyline, puck line, or total goals. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account. Repeat the process each day for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your total FanCash earnings.

For a deeper look at the platform's features, banking options, and overall experience, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3 at Fanatics Sportsbook

Current Fanatics Sportsbook users are not left out of the fun during the Stanley Cup Final. Fanatics regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions for existing customers throughout major sporting events. To see what is currently available for Game 3, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promos tab for the latest offers. Checking back regularly is the best way to make sure you never miss a timely boost or bonus during the postseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.