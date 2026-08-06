Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $100 FanCash for NFL, MLB, WNBA

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Thursday, Aug. 6 brings a loaded slate across three major sports, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim up to $1,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Football finally arrives with the Hall of Fame Game between the Panthers and Cardinals, while MLB delivers 11 games and the WNBA showcases a compelling Aces-Fever matchup. New bettors can use this multi-sport slate to explore the platform and maximize their welcome offer across the first 10 days.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Thursday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to claim up to $100 in FanCash for each of their first 10 days. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as a bonus, up to $100 per day. This means you can target the Panthers-Cardinals game on day one, then continue claiming bonuses through the rest of the week across the MLB and WNBA matchups available on the platform.

For example, if you place a $50 bet on the Panthers to cover the spread in the Hall of Fame Game and the bet loses, you'll receive $50 in FanCash. Alternatively, if you win that same $50 wager, you keep your winnings and can use them to place additional bets on the evening MLB slate. The flexibility of this offer makes it ideal for exploring different sports and betting types throughout Thursday's action.

Key terms and conditions include:

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum odds of minus-500.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer is available only to new users in select states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

The promotion expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Fanatics regularly updates its sportsbook promos offerings, and this welcome bonus represents one of the most generous multi-day opportunities available. The ability to claim bonuses across 10 consecutive days means you can spread your bets across the Panthers-Cardinals game, the 11-game MLB slate, and the Aces-Fever WNBA matchup without pressure to use all your bonus funds at once.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Thursday's slate

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Thursday's games:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and open a new account. Provide your personal information and government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Panthers-Cardinals Hall of Fame Game and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonuses. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds.

For a deeper dive into the platform's features and functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Thursday

The welcome bonus is just the beginning of what Fanatics offers its users. Once you've claimed your initial FanCash bonuses, the sportsbook regularly rolls out additional promotions and boosts designed to enhance your betting experience. These offers change frequently and cover everything from sport-specific bonuses to parlay boosts and odds enhancements.

To stay updated on the latest promotions, check the "Promos" section directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. This dedicated hub showcases all active offers available to existing users, making it easy to find new ways to maximize your bets on upcoming games and events. Whether you're betting on the rest of the NFL preseason, continuing with MLB action, or exploring other sports, Fanatics ensures there's always something new to discover.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.