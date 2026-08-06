Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $100 FanCash for Panthers vs. Cardinals

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Football returns Thursday night in Canton, and the Carolina Panthers face the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game. New bettors can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash through Aug. 23 using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. This preseason opener gives you the perfect opportunity to test the Fanatics platform while watching young quarterbacks Carson Beck and Kenny Pickett make their early impressions.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for the Panthers vs. Cardinals game

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo lets new users earn up to $100 in bonus FanCash for each of their first 10 days. You'll need to wager at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as bonus FanCash, up to $100 per day. This means you can claim the offer across 10 consecutive days for a maximum of $1,000 in total bonuses.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

This offer is only available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users who don't already have an account.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the bonus.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager $1 or more on any sports market with minimum odds of minus-500.

If you lose, you'll receive your stake back as bonus FanCash, up to $100 per day for 10 days.

Bonus FanCash expires after seven days, so use it before it's gone.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Let's say you place a $50 wager on the Panthers to cover the spread in the Hall of Fame Game on day one. If the bet loses, Fanatics credits you $50 in bonus FanCash. You can then use that bonus on day two to bet on another game, and if that bet loses, you'll get another $50 back in bonus FanCash. This process repeats for up to 10 days, giving you multiple chances to build your bonus balance while exploring sportsbook promos across the platform.

If your initial wager wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive the bonus FanCash that day. The bonus only applies to losing bets, so focus on finding value in the Panthers-Cardinals matchup. You'll need to complete a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any bonus funds, and make sure to use your bonus FanCash before it expires after seven days.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for the Panthers vs. Cardinals

Signing up for the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start betting on the Hall of Fame Game:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and open it on your mobile device. Tap the sign-up button and enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Provide a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer. Choose your preferred payment method and deposit at least $10 to qualify for the bonus. Navigate to the Panthers vs. Cardinals game and place your first wager of at least $1 at odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics automatically credits your account with bonus FanCash up to $100. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonuses. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For more details on how Fanatics compares to other sportsbooks, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus offers for existing users

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics continues to reward loyal bettors with regular promotions. The sportsbook regularly features bonus bets, odds boosts, and other special offers throughout the year. You can find all active promotions by opening the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigating to the "Promos" section, where new deals appear regularly based on upcoming games and sports events.

Existing users should check the Promos tab frequently to maximize their betting value. Fanatics updates its promotional calendar to match major sporting events, so you'll always have fresh opportunities to boost your bankroll. Whether you're betting on football, basketball, baseball, or any other sport, the platform ensures there's something available for every type of bettor.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.