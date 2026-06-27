Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Jordan vs. Argentina and Get Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available now, and Saturday, June 27 is a great time to activate it. New users can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first ten days, starting with Jordan vs. Argentina in Group J action at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Jordan vs. Argentina

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a straightforward way to get started. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if the bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 for that day. Jordan vs. Argentina makes for a compelling first bet, with Argentina entering as heavy favorites and Jordan looking to make a statement in its final group match.

Here is how the day-one win/loss scenario plays out using this match as an example. If you place $50 on Argentina to win and the bet hits, you keep your winnings as normal. If the bet loses, Fanatics returns your $50 stake as FanCash, up to that $100 daily cap.

You can repeat this process each day for your first ten days on the platform, making this one of the more flexible sportsbook promos available to new users right now. Key terms to keep in mind include:

New users only — no existing Fanatics Sportsbook account required.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Minimum wager of $1 at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY only.

Offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo stands out for its simplicity and repeatability. Whether you are targeting Argentina's expected dominance or backing Jordan to keep things competitive, this welcome offer gives you a safety net on your first bet of the promotion.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Jordan vs. Argentina

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and explore the platform's features, banking options, and customer support tools. Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your personal information, including a government-issued ID for identity verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to qualify for the offer. Navigate to the Jordan vs. Argentina market and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. If the bet loses, you receive up to $100 in FanCash for day one of the promotion. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on any FanCash earned before submitting a withdrawal request. Verify your identity in advance to avoid processing delays.

For a deeper look at the platform, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to explore beyond the welcome bonus

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users across a wide range of sports and markets. The best place to find these deals is the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently throughout the week. Checking back often is the easiest way to stay on top of what is available and make the most of your time on the platform.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.