Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Norway vs. France, Get Up to $1,000 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available now through June 26, unlocking up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users. Start with Norway vs. France in Group I and earn up to $100 in FanCash on your first day. Place a $1 wager to get started.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Norway vs. France

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $100 in FanCash on each of their first 10 days. Norway vs. France is the perfect place to start on day one. Simply wager $1 or more on any market tied to the match at odds of -500 or longer.

If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. For example, if you back Erling Haaland to score anytime and the bet does not come through, you get your stake back in FanCash. If your wager wins, you keep the winnings and still have nine more days to claim the offer on future bets.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users only.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets, up to $100 per day for 10 days.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

Bonus FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

The overall welcome offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is one of the more flexible options among current sportsbook promos . The 10-day structure means Norway vs. France is just the beginning, giving you a full run of opportunities to build your FanCash balance across multiple events.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Norway vs. France

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus before Norway vs. France is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your account ready in time for kickoff.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get started. Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your personal details, including a government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method. Place a wager of at least $1 on any Norway vs. France market at odds of -500 or longer to kick off day one of the promotion. If your bet loses, your stake is returned as FanCash, up to $100. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features and betting markets, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to explore after Norway vs. France

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rewards existing users with odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions throughout the week. These deals are updated frequently and can be found by tapping the "Promos" tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Whether you are betting on the knockout stage or another sport entirely, it is worth checking back often to see what is available.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.