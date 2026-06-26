Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Norway vs. France, Get Up to $1,000 in FanCash
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available now through June 26, unlocking up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users. Start with Norway vs. France in Group I and earn up to $100 in FanCash on your first day. Place a $1 wager to get started.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Norway vs. France
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $100 in FanCash on each of their first 10 days. Norway vs. France is the perfect place to start on day one. Simply wager $1 or more on any market tied to the match at odds of -500 or longer.
If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. For example, if you back Erling Haaland to score anytime and the bet does not come through, you get your stake back in FanCash. If your wager wins, you keep the winnings and still have nine more days to claim the offer on future bets.
Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:
- Available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users only.
- Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required.
- Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.
- FanCash is awarded on losing bets, up to $100 per day for 10 days.
- FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.
- Bonus FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.
- The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.
- The overall welcome offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.
This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is one of the more flexible options among current sportsbook promos. The 10-day structure means Norway vs. France is just the beginning, giving you a full run of opportunities to build your FanCash balance across multiple events.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Norway vs. France
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus before Norway vs. France is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your account ready in time for kickoff.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get started.
- Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your personal details, including a government-issued ID for verification.
- Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method.
- Place a wager of at least $1 on any Norway vs. France market at odds of -500 or longer to kick off day one of the promotion.
- If your bet loses, your stake is returned as FanCash, up to $100. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.
For a full breakdown of the platform's features and betting markets, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review.
More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to explore after Norway vs. France
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rewards existing users with odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions throughout the week. These deals are updated frequently and can be found by tapping the "Promos" tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Whether you are betting on the knockout stage or another sport entirely, it is worth checking back often to see what is available.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.