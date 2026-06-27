Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Panama vs. England and Get Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available now, and Saturday, June 27 is a great time to activate it. New users can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first ten days, starting with Panama vs. England in Group L action at MetLife Stadium.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Panama vs. England

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a straightforward way to get started. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 for the day. Panama vs. England is a natural starting point for day one of this offer.

Say you back England to win at standard match-result odds. If England fails to get the result and your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. If England wins and your bet is a winner, you keep the profits with no FanCash needed. Either way, your first day with the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gets off to a solid start.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus can be repeated each day for your first ten days on the platform, giving you multiple opportunities to earn FanCash across the tournament. Here are the key terms to know before claiming:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Fanatics is one of the more flexible options among current sportsbook promos, and the ten-day structure gives new users a genuine runway to explore different markets beyond just this match.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Panama vs. England

Signing up and placing your first bet on Panama vs. England takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get familiar with the platform and its available features. Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method to qualify for the bonus. Navigate to the Panama vs. England match and place a wager of at least $1 on any available market at odds of -500 or longer. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers for Panama vs. England on Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook does not limit its promotions to new users. Existing account holders can find a rotating selection of odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific offers by visiting the Promos tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. With the World Cup generating heavy betting volume, it is worth checking that section regularly for deals tied to Group L and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.