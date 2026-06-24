Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Switzerland vs Canada and Earn Up To $100 FanCash Today

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of Wednesday, June 25, and lets new users earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first 10 days. Use it to bet on Switzerland vs. Canada in Group B action.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Switzerland vs. Canada

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a straightforward way to get started. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if the bet loses, you get your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 on day one. Switzerland vs. Canada is the perfect match to kick things off.

Say you back Canada to win at +150. If Jonathan David and the hosts come up short against a disciplined Switzerland side, your stake comes back as FanCash. If Canada pulls through, you keep the winnings as normal. Either way, day one of the offer gives you a cushion as you get started with the platform.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

The offer can be repeated each day for your first 10 days, for up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before withdrawing.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo stands out among available sportsbook promos because of how repeatable it is. Most welcome offers are one-and-done, but this one rewards you across 10 consecutive days of betting. The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus gives you a real runway to explore the platform and bet on multiple matches throughout the tournament.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Switzerland vs. Canada

Signing up and placing your first bet on Switzerland vs. Canada takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get started and explore the platform's features, banking options, and customer support tools. Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to qualify for the bonus. Navigate to the Switzerland vs. Canada match and place a wager of at least $1 on any available market at odds of -500 or longer. If your day-one bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook doesn't stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. The platform regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and promotional offers for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. You can browse everything currently available by heading to the "Promos" tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.