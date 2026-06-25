Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $1,000 Bonus Bets for Czechia vs. Mexico on Wednesday

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of Wednesday, June 24, and gives new users a chance to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash across their first 10 days. Use it to bet on Czechia vs. Mexico in a high-stakes Group A finale where qualification is on the line.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Czechia vs. Mexico

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $100 in FanCash on day one, making Czechia vs. Mexico the perfect match to get started. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if the bet loses, you get your stake back in FanCash up to $100. The overall welcome offer extends across your first 10 days for a cumulative total of up to $1,000 in FanCash.

For example, if you back Mexico to win and the result goes Czechia's way, your qualifying stake comes back as FanCash. If Mexico holds on for the victory as predicted, you keep your winnings and can still use the day-one offer on a separate qualifying bet. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is one of the more flexible sportsbook promos available right now.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before withdrawing.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and well-suited for bettors looking to get in on a decisive international match without overcomplicating the process.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer for Czechia vs. Mexico

Signing up and placing your first bet on Czechia vs. Mexico takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get started and explore available features. Register a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method. Place a wager of at least $1 on any Czechia vs. Mexico market at odds of -500 or longer to qualify for day-one FanCash. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough before requesting a withdrawal.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook does not limit its promotions to new users. Existing customers can find a rotating selection of bonuses, odds boosts, and other incentives by visiting the Promos section directly within the app. The offers are updated regularly, so it is worth checking back often to see what is available around major matches and tournaments.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.