Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets for Türkiye vs. USA
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of Thursday, June 25, giving new users a chance to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first 10 days. Kick things off by betting on Türkiye vs. USA in Group D and get up to $100 in FanCash back on day one if your wager loses.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Türkiye vs. USA
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is structured around your first 10 days as a new user, with up to $100 in FanCash available each day. That makes Türkiye vs. USA the perfect starting point for day one of the offer. You can browse other sportsbook promos to compare, but this one stands out for its simplicity and repeat value.
Here is how the offer breaks down for this match specifically. Place a wager of at least $1 on any Türkiye vs. USA market at odds of -500 or longer. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings as normal. If it loses, Fanatics Sportsbook returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100 on day one.
For example, say you bet $50 on the USA to win the match. If the USA pulls through, you collect your winnings outright. If Türkiye pulls off the upset and your bet loses, you receive $50 back in FanCash to use on day two and beyond. The key terms to keep in mind are listed below:
- New users only — no existing Fanatics Sportsbook account required.
- Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.
- Wager at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer on any market.
- FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day for 10 days.
- FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.
- A 1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing bonus funds.
- The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.
- The overall welcome offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.
This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is one of the more flexible welcome offers available right now. The ability to repeat the process for 10 straight days means Türkiye vs. USA is just the beginning of what could be a strong run of value heading into the knockout stage.
How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Türkiye vs. USA
Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before Türkiye vs. USA kicks off:
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get familiar with the platform and its available features.
- Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification.
- Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method to qualify for the bonus.
- Place a wager of at least $1 on any Türkiye vs. USA market at odds of -500 or longer to start day one of the offer.
- If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.
For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Existing user offers for Türkiye vs. USA and beyond
Current Fanatics Sportsbook users are not left out of the action. Fanatics regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other targeted promotions for existing customers across a wide range of sports and markets. The best place to find what is currently available is the "Promos" tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently. With the tournament heating up and the knockout stage approaching, it is worth checking back often to make the most of what is on offer.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.