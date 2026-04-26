Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers $200 Bonus for NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs

New bettors can capitalize on Sunday's pivotal NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs action with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offering two compelling welcome bonuses. The bet $20, get $200 bonus bets instantly or $350 over seven days promotion provides excellent value for wagering on crucial playoff matchups. With multiple sportsbook promos available, bettors can maximize their potential returns on April 26 playoff games.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA and NHL playoff betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers two distinct welcome bonuses depending on your state. Most eligible states receive the bet $20, get $200 bonus bets instantly offer, while select states can claim $350 in bonus bets distributed over seven days. Both promotions require a minimum $20 qualifying wager with odds of -500 or longer on any eligible market.

For Sunday's NBA playoff action, you could place your qualifying bet on a game total, moneyline, or spread bet. If you wager $20 on an NBA team to win and your bet settles, you'll receive your bonus bets according to your state's offer. The same applies to Stanley Cup Playoffs matchups, where you might bet on a team to win in regulation or the game to go over a specific total.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Qualifying bets must be single cash wagers of at least $20.

• Odds must be -500 or longer.

• Bets must be placed within seven days of account verification.

• Bonus bets expire 24 hours after issuance for the instant offer.

• Only winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable, not the bonus amount itself.

If you place a $50 bonus bet on an NBA team at +120 odds and win, you'll receive $60 in withdrawable cash. The original $50 bonus amount is not included in your payout. For NHL playoff betting, a $25 bonus bet on a team at +150 odds would return $37.50 in winnings if successful.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for playoff action

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and doesn't require entering a promo code. Follow these steps to unlock your welcome offer for Sunday's NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs games:

Register your account using the links on this page and complete identity verification. Make a minimum $10 deposit using accepted payment methods like debit cards or PayPal. Opt into the promotion by activating it in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place your qualifying $20 bet on any NBA or NHL playoff market with odds of -500 or longer. Receive your bonus bets instantly or over seven days depending on your state's offer.

Your bonus bets can be used on any available sports betting market, including additional NBA and NHL playoff games throughout the postseason. Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Beyond the welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the NBA and NHL playoffs. These bonuses often include profit boosts on specific games, parlay insurance offers, and special playoff-themed promotions that enhance your betting experience.

Current customers can find these additional offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. The sportsbook frequently updates these promotions to align with major sporting events, ensuring bettors have access to enhanced value throughout the postseason. Check the app regularly to discover new opportunities for boosted odds and bonus bet offers on your favorite playoff matchups.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.