Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up To A $350 Bonus for MLB, NBA and NHL Playoff Action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to capitalize on Monday's packed sports schedule. With MLB regular season games, NBA playoff Game 2 matchups, and Stanley Cup Playoffs action all on tap, bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing their first $20 wager. This welcome offer is perfectly timed for Apr. 20's exciting slate of games across multiple sports.

The day features compelling storylines across all three leagues. MLB showcases intriguing matchups like Phillies vs. Cubs and Dodgers vs. Rockies, where Los Angeles' potent offense should dominate against shaky pitching. Meanwhile, NBA playoff intensity reaches new heights with crucial Game 2 battles, including Timberwolves vs. Nuggets and Hawks vs. Knicks. The Stanley Cup Playoffs add another layer of excitement with first-round Game 2 clashes like Flyers vs. Penguins and Wild vs. Stars.

New bettors can explore comprehensive sportsbook promos while taking advantage of this generous welcome bonus across multiple sports.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Monday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides two distinct welcome offers depending on your state. Most eligible states receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a qualifying $20 wager, while select states offer $350 in bonus bets distributed over seven days.

To qualify for either promotion, new users must complete several requirements within seven days of account verification. The qualifying bet must be a single cash wager of at least $20 with odds of -500 or longer on any eligible market.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum qualifying bet of $20 with odds of -500 or longer.

Bonus bets expire 24 hours after issuance for the instant offer.

Seven-day offer distributes $50 daily, each expiring after 24 hours.

Winning bonus bets return only the profit, not the original bonus amount.

Bonus bets cannot be combined or withdrawn as cash.

For example, if you bet $20 on the Dodgers to beat the Rockies at -150 odds and win, you would receive your original $20 plus $13.33 in winnings, along with your bonus bets. If you used a $50 bonus bet on the Timberwolves at +110 odds and won, you would receive $55 in withdrawable cash without the original $50 bonus amount.

The promotion covers all of Monday's action, from early MLB games through late-night NBA and NHL playoff battles. Whether you prefer betting on Shohei Ohtani's offensive prowess, Anthony Edwards' playoff performance, or the defensive intensity of Stanley Cup hockey, this offer provides excellent value.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Monday's action

Claiming your welcome bonus is straightforward and requires no promo code entry. Follow these simple steps to unlock your bonus bets for Monday's games:

Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account using the links on this page and complete identity verification. Deposit at least $10 using popular payment methods like debit cards, PayPal, or bank transfers. Opt into the promotion through your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a qualifying $20 bet on any Monday game with odds of -500 or longer. Receive your bonus bets instantly or over seven days, depending on your state.

Your bonus bets will be available immediately after your qualifying wager settles, giving you additional betting power for the remaining games on Monday's schedule. Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus opportunities for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides value beyond the initial welcome offer through regular promotions and betting boosts. Existing users can discover daily opportunities by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app.

These ongoing promotions often feature enhanced odds on popular games, profit boosts for specific bet types, and special offers tied to major sporting events. The platform frequently updates these bonuses to align with current sports schedules, ensuring bettors always have fresh opportunities to maximize their wagering value.

Monday's triple-header of MLB, NBA playoffs, and Stanley Cup action represents the perfect opportunity to explore these additional promotional offerings while enjoying the comprehensive betting experience Fanatics Sportsbook provides.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.