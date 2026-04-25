Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $200 Bonus Bets for NBA Playoffs Early Games Saturday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to bet on Saturday's NBA playoff action. New customers can claim $200 in bonus bets instantly or $350 over seven days after placing their first $20 wager. Saturday's early playoff games feature the Pistons visiting the Magic in a tied series and the Thunder looking to sweep the Suns in Phoenix. Take advantage of competitive sportsbook promos available through April 25.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA playoff betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides two distinct welcome offers depending on your state. Most eligible states receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a qualifying $20 wager. Select states including Indiana, Iowa, Arizona, Wyoming, and Massachusetts offer $350 in bonus bets distributed over seven consecutive days.

Your qualifying bet must meet specific requirements to activate either promotion. The wager must be at least $20 on a single bet with odds of -500 or longer. You can place this bet on either Saturday playoff game, whether backing the Magic to even their series at home or the Suns to avoid elimination against Oklahoma City.

Key terms and conditions include:

Complete account verification within seven days of registration.

Opt into the promotion through your bet slip before placing your wager.

Bonus bets expire 24 hours after being issued.

Winning bonus bets return only the profit, not the original bonus amount.

For example, if you bet $20 on the Thunder to complete their sweep at +150 odds and win, you receive your $30 profit plus your original $20 stake. If you used a $20 bonus bet on the same wager, you would only receive the $30 profit. Conversely, if the Suns cover the spread and your bet loses, you lose your stake but can still use your bonus bets on future games.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Saturday's games

Follow these simple steps to activate your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus and start betting on Saturday's playoff action.

Click any link on this page to register your new Fanatics Sportsbook account. Complete the verification process by providing required personal information and documentation. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using available payment methods. Opt into the promotion through your bet slip before placing any wagers. Place a qualifying $20 bet on either the Pistons-Magic or Thunder-Suns game with odds of -500 or longer. Receive your bonus bets instantly or over seven days depending on your state.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed information about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the NBA playoffs. Current users can find daily profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event bonuses by checking the 'Promos' section within the mobile app. These recurring promotions often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets like player props and same-game parlays.

The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings to coincide with major sporting events and playoff games. Existing customers should monitor the promotions page regularly to maximize their betting value during the postseason. Many of these ongoing offers complement the welcome bonus structure and provide additional opportunities to enhance your playoff betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.