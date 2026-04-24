Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $200 Bonus for NBA and NHL Playoffs Friday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to bet on Friday's NBA and NHL playoff action. You can bet $20 and get $200 bonus bets instantly or receive $350 over seven days in select states. With exciting matchups like 76ers vs. Celtics and Lakers vs. Rockets highlighting the NBA slate, plus compelling NHL playoff games, Friday presents perfect betting opportunities. This welcome offer remains available through April 24.

Friday's playoff schedule features must-watch games across both leagues. The NBA delivers three compelling matchups with series implications, while the NHL continues its intense playoff action with three tied series heading to new venues.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Friday's playoff games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides two distinct welcome offers depending on your location. Most states offer the instant $200 bonus bet promotion, while select states receive the enhanced $350 offer distributed over seven days. Both promotions require a minimum $20 qualifying wager with odds of -500 or longer.

For the instant offer, your bonus bets arrive immediately after placing your qualifying wager. You could bet on the 76ers vs. Celtics series tied at 1-1, with Philadelphia hosting Game 3. If you place a $20 bet on the Celtics at +150 odds and win, you receive $30 in profit plus your $200 bonus bets instantly.

The enhanced offer in select states delivers $50 in bonus bets daily for seven consecutive days. Consider betting on the Lakers, who lead the Rockets 2-0 heading to Houston. A $20 wager on the Lakers at -200 odds would qualify, and if successful, you earn $10 in profit while triggering your seven-day bonus bet sequence.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $20 qualifying bet required.

Odds must be -500 or longer.

Bonus bets expire 24 hours after issuance.

Only bonus bet winnings are withdrawable, not the bonus amount itself.

One bonus bet per wager maximum.

The NHL playoff games offer additional betting opportunities. The Canadiens vs. Lightning series is tied 1-1 heading to Montreal, while the Oilers face the Ducks in Anaheim with their series also knotted at 1-1. These games provide excellent markets for your qualifying wager.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for playoff betting

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires just a few simple steps to start betting on Friday's playoff action.

Register your account using the links on this page and complete identity verification. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using available payment methods. Opt into the promotion through your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a qualifying $20 bet on any playoff game with odds of -500 or longer. Receive your bonus bets instantly or over seven days depending on your state.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed information about features, betting markets, and user experience.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. These promotions often feature enhanced odds on popular games, profit boosts for specific bet types, and special offers tied to major sporting events. Current users can discover these opportunities by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app.

The sportsbook promos page frequently updates with the latest offers, ensuring you never miss valuable betting opportunities throughout the playoff season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.