Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $200 in FanCash for NBA and NHL Playoff Games on Sunday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an exceptional welcome bonus perfect for Sunday's playoff action across the NBA and NHL. New bettors can claim either $200 in bonus bets instantly or $350 over seven days after placing their first $20 wager. With marquee matchups like Celtics vs. 76ers and Avalanche vs. Kings highlighting the slate, this April 19 promotion provides excellent value for exploring sportsbook promos during playoff season.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for playoff betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides two distinct welcome offers depending on your state. Most eligible states receive $200 in bonus bets immediately after placing a qualifying $20 wager, while select states offer $350 in bonus bets distributed over seven consecutive days. Both promotions require new users to complete account verification and opt into the promotion through their bet slip before placing their initial wager.

Your qualifying bet must meet specific requirements to trigger the bonus. The wager must be at least $20 on a single bet with odds of -500 or longer, placed on any eligible market including Sunday's playoff games. Whether you back the Celtics to cover against Philadelphia or take the over in the Avalanche-Kings matchup, your bet must settle completely before bonus bets are awarded.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Bonus bets expire 24 hours after being issued.

• Winning bonus bets return only the profit, not the original bonus amount.

• You can split bonus bets into smaller denominations with a $0.10 minimum.

• Only one bonus bet can be used per individual wager.

For example, if you place a $20 qualifying bet on Victor Wembanyama to record a double-double against Portland at +150 odds and it wins, you'll receive $30 in profit plus your original $20 stake back. Your bonus bets would then be available for additional playoff action, such as backing Nathan MacKinnon to score against Los Angeles or taking Montreal to upset Tampa Bay.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for playoff action

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just minutes and positions you perfectly for Sunday's playoff slate. Follow these straightforward steps to unlock your welcome offer and start betting on games like Bruins vs. Sabres or Golden Knights vs. Utah.

Register your new account using the promotional links and complete identity verification. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using popular payment methods like debit cards or PayPal. Opt into the promotion by activating it in your bet slip before placing any wagers. Place your qualifying $20 bet on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. Receive your bonus bets instantly or over seven days depending on your state's offer.

Your bonus bets become available immediately after your qualifying wager settles, giving you additional opportunities to explore playoff betting markets. Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rewards existing customers with ongoing promotions beyond the welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special playoff-themed promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the mobile app. These recurring offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets like player props and same-game parlays.

The sportsbook frequently launches time-sensitive promotions during major sporting events, including playoff runs in both the NBA and NHL. Existing customers should monitor the promotions page regularly to discover limited-time offers that can enhance their betting experience throughout the postseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.