Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get up to $350 Bonus for NBA and NHL Playoffs Friday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to bet on Friday's NBA and NHL playoff action. New customers can claim $200 in bonus bets instantly or $350 over seven days when they wager $20 on games like 76ers vs. Celtics or Lakers vs. Rockets. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 24.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Friday's playoff games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides two distinct welcome offers depending on your state. Most states receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, while select states get $350 distributed over seven days. Both offers require a minimum $20 qualifying wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer.

Friday's playoff slate offers excellent betting opportunities across multiple sports. The Lakers travel to Houston looking to take a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Rockets, while the Lightning head to Montreal for Game 3 against the Canadiens. The Ducks return home to Anaheim tied 1-1 with the Oilers in what promises to be an exciting Western Conference battle.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Qualifying bet must be at least $20 with odds of -500 or longer.

• New customers must complete account verification within seven days.

• Bonus bets expire 24 hours after issuance for the instant offer.

• Only winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable, not the bonus amount itself.

For example, if you bet $20 on the Lakers to cover the spread at -110 odds and win, you receive your original $20 plus approximately $18.18 in winnings. Your bonus bets would then be available immediately for the $200 offer or distributed daily for the $350 option.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for playoff betting

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few simple steps to start betting on Friday's playoff action.

Click any link on this page to register your new Fanatics Sportsbook account. Complete the verification process by providing required personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using available payment methods. Opt into the promotion through your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a qualifying $20 bet on any playoff game with odds of -500 or longer. Receive your bonus bets instantly or over seven days depending on your state.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed information about features, betting markets, and user experience.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers for existing customers

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the playoff season. Current users can find daily profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special playoff-themed promotions in the 'Promos' section of the mobile app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets like player props and same-game parlays. Check the promotions page frequently as new offers are added regularly, especially during major sporting events like the NBA and NHL playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.