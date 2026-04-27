Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get Up To $350 in State Betting Bonuses for MLB, NHL and NBA Playoff Action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an incredible welcome bonus perfect for tonight's action across MLB, NHL and NBA playoffs. New bettors can claim either $200 in bonus bets instantly or $350 over seven days after placing their first $20 wager. With elimination games brewing in both the NBA and NHL playoffs, plus a full slate of MLB regular season matchups, Monday, April 27 presents the perfect opportunity to explore sportsbook promos and capitalize on playoff intensity.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for tonight's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides two distinct welcome offers depending on your state. Most eligible states receive $200 in bonus bets immediately after placing a qualifying $20 wager, while select states unlock $350 in bonus bets distributed over seven consecutive days. Both promotions require the same qualifying bet structure and deliver excellent value for tonight's playoff action.

Your qualifying wager must meet specific requirements to trigger the bonus. The bet must be at least $20 on a single market with odds of -500 or longer, placed within seven days of account verification. Tonight's NBA playoff games between Detroit and Orlando, Oklahoma City and Phoenix, or Minnesota and Denver all qualify as eligible markets. Similarly, NHL playoff matchups like Philadelphia versus Pittsburgh provide excellent opportunities to activate your welcome bonus.

Consider this example: You place a $20 bet on the Thunder to cover the spread against Phoenix at -110 odds. If Oklahoma City covers and your bet wins, you receive your $38.18 payout plus your bonus bets. If the Thunder fail to cover, you lose your $20 stake but still receive your full bonus amount. The bonus bets arrive instantly with the $200 offer or begin the next day with the $350 sequential promotion.

Key terms and conditions include:

Bonus bets expire 24 hours after issuance.

Winning bonus bets return only the profit, not the original bonus amount.

You can split bonus bets into smaller denominations but cannot combine them.

All bonus bets must be used on markets with minimum odds requirements.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for playoff betting

Claiming your welcome bonus takes just minutes and positions you perfectly for tonight's elimination-game atmosphere across multiple sports.

Register your account using the promotional links and complete identity verification. Deposit at least $10 using popular payment methods like debit cards or PayPal. Opt into the promotion through your bet slip before placing any wagers. Place your qualifying $20 bet on tonight's NBA playoff games, NHL playoff action, or MLB regular season matchups. Receive your bonus bets instantly or over seven days depending on your state's offer.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into betting features, mobile app functionality, and ongoing promotional opportunities.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus opportunities for existing users

Fanatics consistently rewards loyal customers with ongoing promotions beyond the initial welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience throughout the season. These promotions often target major sporting events like playoff games, championship series, and marquee regular season matchups.

Existing users can discover current promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. The platform frequently updates these offers to coincide with trending sports events and popular betting markets. During playoff seasons, expect enhanced odds on elimination games, series betting specials, and player prop boosts that add extra value to your wagering strategy.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.