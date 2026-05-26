FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for NBA & NHL Playoffs, French Open

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 27. New users can claim $150 in bonus bets by placing a $5 wager that wins, with a loaded slate of NBA and NHL playoff action, French Open tennis, and MLB on the schedule.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA & NHL playoffs and French Open betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code at all. New users simply register, deposit a minimum of $5, and place their first real-money wager on any available market. If that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit $150 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours of settlement.

Tuesday's slate gives new bettors plenty of compelling options. You could place your $5 wager on Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, with the series knotted at 2-2 and Victor Wembanyama squaring off against reigning back-to-back MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. If your bet on the Thunder to win at home comes through, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the postseason.

Alternatively, you could back the Vegas Golden Knights to complete the sweep against the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL's Western Conference Final, or wager on a first-round French Open match featuring Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic. The choice of market is entirely yours. Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer.

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to receive your bonus bets.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the welcome offer.

Your first real-money wager of at least $5 must win for the $150 in bonus bets to be issued.

Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of bet settlement and expire seven days after issuance.

If you win a wager placed with bonus bets, the bonus amount itself is not returned as part of your payout. For example, a winning $100 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $100 in withdrawable cash, not $200.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Tuesday's playoff slate

Claiming the FanDuel sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off on Tuesday, May 27:

Register your new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking one of the links on this page. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. You do not need the app to register, but you will need it to receive your bonus bets. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods. Place your first real-money wager of at least $5 on any available market, such as Game 5 of the Spurs vs. Thunder series, the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, or a French Open match. If your bet wins, $150 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is just the beginning. FanDuel Sportsbook regularly rolls out fresh promotions for existing customers, including odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay insurance offers tied to major sporting events. With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing and the French Open underway, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of these deals.

Existing users can browse all current FanDuel promo codes and bonuses by navigating to the "Promotions" tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New offers are added frequently, so it pays to check back often throughout the postseason.

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