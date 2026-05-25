FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for NBA & NHL Playoffs, MLB & French Open

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 25, giving new users a chance to turn a $5 wager into $150 in bonus bets if it wins. With the NHL and NBA playoffs heating up, the French Open underway in Paris, and MLB delivering wall-to-wall action, there has never been a better time to sign up.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA & NHL Playoffs, MLB, and French Open betting

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward: place a $5 real money wager on any available market, and if that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours. No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this welcome bonus, making the sign-up process even simpler.

Whether you are backing Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks to complete the sweep over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, or riding the Montreal Canadiens to seize home-ice advantage in Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes, your $5 opening bet is all it takes to get started. If your Knicks or Canadiens wager wins, those $150 in bonus bets land in your account automatically.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

If the $5 bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will award $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

If you win using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings. For example, if you place a $100 bonus bet at +100 odds and win, you receive $100 in withdrawable cash, not $200.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

Say you decide to place your $5 on Jannik Sinner to win his opening-round French Open match. If Sinner wins and your bet cashes, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets to deploy across any market on the FanDuel Sportsbook app. If the bet loses, you simply do not receive the bonus bets. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer rewards winners, so pick your spot wisely across the packed May 25 slate.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for May 25 action

Claiming this FanDuel promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started before tip-off or puck drop tonight.

Register: Click the link on this page to begin the registration process. You will need basic personal information such as your date of birth, mailing address, and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app as well, since you will need it to receive your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Once your account is created, make a minimum deposit of $5 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Place your wager: Place your first real money $5 bet on any available market, whether that is Game 4 of the Knicks vs. Cavaliers series, Game 3 of the Canadiens vs. Hurricanes, a French Open match, or any MLB game on the board. Collect your bonus bets: If your initial wager wins, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer beyond the welcome bonus, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users on NBA & NHL Playoffs, MLB, and French Open

The value at FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop once you have claimed your welcome bonus. FanDuel consistently rolls out fresh promotions and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the week, covering everything from playoff basketball and hockey to tennis and baseball.

The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New offers are added regularly, and with this much postseason and major-event action on the calendar, there is plenty to take advantage of beyond your first bet.

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