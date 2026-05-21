FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA and MLB

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Thursday's packed sports slate. New users can grab $150 in bonus bets by placing just a $5 wager — if it wins. With the NHL Eastern Conference Final, NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 2, WNBA, and MLB all on the schedule, May 21 is the perfect time to sign up.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NHL and NBA playoffs

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer — the process is straightforward from the moment you register. Simply place a $5 real money wager on any available market, and if that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours. This FanDuel sign-up bonus is one of the most compelling new-user offers in the market right now.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

If your $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you win using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings.

To put it in practical terms, consider placing your $5 wager on Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes. If you back the Canadiens at home and they pull off the win at the Bell Centre, your $150 in bonus bets will land in your account within 72 hours. Prefer NBA action? A $5 bet on Jalen Brunson and the Knicks in Game 2 against the Cavaliers works just as well — a winning ticket unlocks the full bonus. If your bet does not win, you simply do not receive the bonus bets, so choosing a strong play matters.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code new-user offer for tonight's games

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes only a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started before tonight's tip-offs and puck drops.

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook and complete the registration process. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel operates in 22 states plus DC, so confirm your state is eligible before signing up. Download the app: The FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app is required to claim your bonus bets. Download it from the App Store or Google Play after creating your account. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods. Place your wager: Make your first real money bet of at least $5 on any available market — the NHL playoffs, NBA playoffs, WNBA, or MLB all qualify as strong options for tonight's action. Collect your bonus: If your wager wins, FanDuel will credit $150 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours of settlement. Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so use them promptly.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer beyond the welcome bonus, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rewards its existing customers with a rotating lineup of bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts tied to major sporting events. Whether it is a playoff series, a big MLB divisional matchup, or a WNBA showdown, there is almost always something worth checking out. Head to the Promotions tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app to browse the latest offers available in your state. FanDuel promo codes and ongoing deals are updated regularly, so it pays to check back often throughout the postseason.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.