FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA and MLB

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 23, with a chance to turn a $5 wager into $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins. With Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, NHL playoff action, WNBA games, and a full MLB slate all on the board, there is no shortage of ways to put this offer to work.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA & NHL playoffs

The FanDuel promo code situation is straightforward — no code is required to unlock this welcome bonus. New users simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place an initial $5 real-money wager on any available market. If that first bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit $150 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours of settlement.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real-money wager on any available market — your first bet must win to trigger the bonus.

If your bet wins, $150 in bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings. For example, if you use $100 in bonus bets on a market with +100 odds and win, you receive $100 in withdrawable cash — not $200.

To put this in real terms, consider placing your $5 wager on Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. If you back Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs to win at home and they pull it off, you would collect your standard winnings plus $150 in bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the postseason slate. If the bet loses, the FanDuel promo code new-user offer does not pay out the bonus — so picking a strong spot matters.

The same logic applies across the NHL side of things. Backing Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights to extend their series lead over the Colorado Avalanche, or riding Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar to even things up, gives you a compelling target for your qualifying wager. A winning $5 bet on either side unlocks the full $150 in bonus bets through this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo for NBA & NHL playoffs, WNBA and MLB

Claiming this FanDuel promo codes offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register: Click the link on this page to begin the sign-up process. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C., so confirm your state is eligible before registering. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the app: The FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app is required to claim your bonus bets. Download it from the App Store or Google Play after completing registration. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account. This is the minimum amount needed to qualify for the welcome bonus. Place your wager: Place your first $5 real-money bet on any available market — Game 3 of the Spurs vs. Thunder series, the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, a WNBA game, or any MLB matchup on the Friday night slate all qualify. Collect your bonus: If your bet wins, $150 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer beyond the welcome bonus, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome bonus is just the starting point at FanDuel Sportsbook. Existing users can take advantage of a rotating lineup of promotions, odds boosts, and profit boosts that are refreshed regularly throughout the sports calendar. With the NBA and NHL playoffs running simultaneously alongside a full MLB schedule and the WNBA season, there are plenty of opportunities to find value.

To see what is currently available, head to the "Promotions" tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New offers are added frequently, so it is worth checking back before placing any major wager during the postseason stretch.

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