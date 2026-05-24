FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA and MLB

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 25's packed sports slate. New users can claim $150 in bonus bets by placing just a $5 wager — and with NBA and NHL playoff action, WNBA games, and MLB all on the schedule, there is no shortage of markets to target.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA, and MLB

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward: place a $5 real money wager on any available market, and if that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours. No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this welcome bonus — simply register, deposit, and bet.

With Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder on the schedule, new users have a prime opportunity to put their first wager to work. If you place a $5 bet on Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs to win at home and they pull it off, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the postseason. If the bet does not win, the bonus bets are not awarded — so picking a strong spot matters.

The NHL's Western Conference Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche also provides excellent betting options, with stars like Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Jack Eichel, and Mitch Marner all capable of taking over a game. Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming the FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

If the $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings. For example, if you use a $100 bonus bet on a market with +100 odds and win, you receive $100 in withdrawable cash — not $200.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are issued.

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer applies to any market on the platform, meaning you can also target MLB divisional matchups or WNBA games if those fit your betting approach. This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Sunday's games

Claiming the FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or puck drop:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook and create your new account. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C., so confirm your state is eligible during sign-up. Download the app: The FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app is required to claim your bonus bets. Download it on iOS or Android after completing registration. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your wager: Place a $5 real money bet on any available market — whether that is the Spurs vs. Thunder, the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, an MLB game, or a WNBA matchup. Collect your bonus bets: If your initial wager wins, FanDuel will credit $150 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out new promotions for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. From odds boosts on marquee playoff matchups to profit boosts and same-game parlay specials, there is usually something worth checking before you place your next bet. The best way to stay current on what is available is to visit the "Promotions" tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where all active offers are listed and updated regularly. With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing alongside MLB and WNBA action, FanDuel promo codes and offers for returning users are worth keeping an eye on all week long.

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