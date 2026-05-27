FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for NHL Playoffs, French Open & More

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 27, giving new users a chance to turn a $5 wager into $150 in bonus bets if it wins. With the NHL Playoffs, French Open, and MLB all delivering big action, now is a great time to sign up.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NHL Playoffs and French Open betting

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward: place a $5 real money wager on any available market, and if that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours. No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this welcome bonus.

Say you place your $5 opening wager on the Montreal Canadiens to even the series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. If the Canadiens pull it off at the Bell Centre and your bet wins, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the playoffs, the French Open, or any MLB slate you like. If the Hurricanes hold serve and your bet loses, the bonus bets are not awarded, but you are only out your initial $5 stake.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the offer.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

If the $5 bet wins, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings. For example, if you use a $100 bonus bet on a market with +100 odds and win, you receive $100 in withdrawable cash, not $200.

This FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer gives new users a compelling entry point into one of the busiest stretches of the sports calendar. Between Jannik Sinner chasing a career Grand Slam in Paris, Novak Djokovic hunting a historic 25th major title, and Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield trying to keep Montreal's playoff run alive, there is no shortage of markets to target with your opening wager. FanDuel promo codes like this one do not come around every day, so acting quickly is worthwhile.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Wednesday's games

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started before puck drop or the next French Open match gets underway.

Register: Click any link on this page to begin the registration process. You will need basic personal information such as your date of birth and mailing and email address. Make sure to download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app as well, since you will need it to receive your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Once your account is created, make a minimum deposit of $5 to qualify for the welcome offer. Make a wager: Place your first real money wager of at least $5 on any FanDuel Sportsbook market. Consider betting on Game 4 between the Canadiens and Hurricanes, a French Open second-round match, or any MLB game on the Wednesday slate. Collect your bonus bets: If your initial wager wins, $150 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what FanDuel Sportsbook brings to the table. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and sport-specific promotions tied to major events throughout the season. The best place to track these deals is the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently as new events approach. Whether it is a playoff series, a Grand Slam tournament, or a packed MLB week, FanDuel consistently rewards its loyal user base with fresh offers worth exploring.

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