FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for Spurs-Thunder Game 6, NHL, MLB, French Open

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 29, with new users able to bet $5 and collect $150 in bonus bets if that first wager wins. With Spurs-Thunder Game 6 headlining a massive Thursday night of sports, there has never been a better time to sign up.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Spurs-Thunder Game 6 and more

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer does not require an actual code to unlock. Simply register a new account, deposit at least $5, and place your first real money wager of $5 or more on any available market. If that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

With Oklahoma City holding a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 on Thursday, there is no shortage of compelling betting angles. Consider the following terms and conditions before claiming the FanDuel sign-up bonus:

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer.

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to receive your bonus bets.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the welcome offer.

Your initial wager of $5 must be placed with real money, not bonus funds.

If your $5 bet wins, $150 in bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings.

For example, if you place your $5 wager on the Spurs to win Game 6 and San Antonio pulls off the victory at home, you will receive $150 in bonus bets to use across any FanDuel market. If your bet loses, you simply do not receive the bonus bets. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and easy to understand before you place your first wager.

Beyond Game 6, Thursday's slate also includes French Open action from Paris, where Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic continue their pursuits of Grand Slam glory, along with a full MLB schedule and continued WNBA action. The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer gives new users plenty of markets to target with that opening $5 bet.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo codes offer for Thursday's games

Claiming this FanDuel promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off:

Register your new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking our link and providing your personal details, including your date of birth and mailing address. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, which is required to receive your bonus bets after a winning wager. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account using any of the available payment methods. Place your first real money wager of at least $5 on any available market, such as Spurs-Thunder Game 6, a French Open match, or any MLB game on Thursday's slate. If your bet wins, your $150 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at everything this platform has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook does not limit its generosity to new customers. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to the biggest games on the calendar. Thursday's loaded slate of Spurs-Thunder, French Open, and MLB action is exactly the kind of night when FanDuel tends to roll out compelling offers for its current members. Head to the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app to browse whatever is currently available and make the most of every wager you place.

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