FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for Usyk vs. Verhoeven

The FanDuel promo code offer gives new users a chance to turn a $5 wager into $150 in bonus bets if it wins, just in time for one of the most spectacular boxing events in recent memory. No code is required to claim this sportsbook promos offer. Sign up by May 23 to take advantage of this welcome bonus before Oleksandr Usyk defends his heavyweight throne against Rico Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Usyk vs. Verhoeven

The FanDuel promo code offer is straightforward for new users. No FanDuel promo code is required -- simply register, deposit at least $5, and place your first real-money wager of $5 or more on any available market, including Usyk vs. Verhoeven. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial real-money wager of at least $5 on any available market.

If your $5 bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings.

To put this in practical terms, consider betting your $5 on Usyk to win the fight. If Usyk gets the decision or stoppage, as oddsmakers widely expect, your $150 in bonus bets will land in your account within 72 hours. On the other hand, if Verhoeven pulls off one of the biggest upsets in combat sports history and your bet loses, you simply will not receive the bonus -- but you will still have your new FanDuel account ready for future action. Keep in mind that if you use bonus bets and win, only the profit is returned as withdrawable cash, not the bonus amount itself. For example, a $100 bonus bet placed on a +100 market that wins returns $100 in withdrawable winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Usyk vs. Verhoeven

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the fight at the Pyramids of Giza:

Register: Click our link to create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. No FanDuel promo code is needed during registration. Download the app: Install the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app on your device. You must use the app to claim your bonus bets after your qualifying wager settles. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods. Place your first wager: Bet at least $5 on any available market, including Usyk vs. Verhoeven. If your bet wins, FanDuel will credit $150 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours. Use your bonus bets: Once credited, your bonus bets are valid for seven days. Apply them to any FanDuel Sportsbook market before they expire.

For a deeper look at everything this platform has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding customers after the welcome bonus. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions tied to major events throughout the sports calendar. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promotions" tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently. With a fight as high-profile as Usyk vs. Verhoeven on the schedule, there is a good chance FanDuel will have additional FanDuel promo codes and event-specific offers worth exploring before the opening bell sounds at the Pyramids of Giza.

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