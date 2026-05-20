FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for WNBA, MLB, NBA + NHL Playoffs

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 21, with new users able to bet $5 and collect $150 in bonus bets if that first wager wins. With the NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, MLB, and WNBA all in action, there has never been a better time to sign up.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA, NHL, MLB + WNBA betting

No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this welcome offer, which makes the sign-up process even smoother for new users. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer simply requires a minimum $5 deposit and a $5 real-money wager on any available market. If that first bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

With Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder on the schedule, new users have a prime target for that opening wager. If you place $5 on the Spurs to win and they pull it off, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets to deploy across the NHL's Western Conference Final opener between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche, or any other market you prefer.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to be eligible for the welcome offer.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real-money wager on any available market.

If the $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings. For example, if you use $100 in bonus bets on a market at +100 odds and win, you receive $100 in withdrawable cash.

It is worth noting that the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer is only available to first-time users. Existing customers are not eligible for this particular welcome bonus, though FanDuel does regularly reward loyal bettors with ongoing promotions. With a packed Wednesday night slate featuring the Spurs-Thunder, Golden Knights-Avalanche, a full MLB schedule, and early WNBA action, the FanDuel promo codes available right now line up perfectly with some of the most compelling betting opportunities of the week.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Wednesday's games

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or puck drop on Wednesday, May 21:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook and create your new account. You will need basic personal information handy, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C., so confirm your state is eligible before signing up. Download the app: The FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app is required to claim your bonus bets. Download it from the App Store or Google Play after completing registration. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your account and qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet at least $5 on any available market. Consider targeting Game 2 of the Spurs-Thunder series or the Golden Knights-Avalanche opener for your first bet. Collect your bonus: If your first bet wins, $150 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so use them promptly.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what FanDuel brings to the table. FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing customers, including odds boosts, profit boosts, parlay insurance, and same-game parlay offers tied to major events. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new deals are added regularly throughout the week. With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing alongside a busy MLB and WNBA schedule, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of what FanDuel has to offer.sda

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