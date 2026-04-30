FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA and NHL Postseason

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Apr. 30, with a packed night of MLB, NBA Playoffs, and NHL Playoffs action on the schedule. New users who place a $5 wager can earn $250 in bonus bets if it wins.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for MLB, NBA and NHL Postseason betting

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code at all — the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code is automatically applied when you register as a new user. Simply download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, make a minimum deposit of $5, and place your first real-money wager of at least $5 on any available market, including Thursday's MLB games, NBA Playoff matchups, or NHL Playoff contests.

If that initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement. Here are the key terms to keep in mind for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the welcome bonus.

Your first real-money wager must be at least $5 on any available market.

The $250 in bonus bets is awarded only if your initial wager wins.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you win using a bonus bet, the bonus stake is not returned as part of your payout. For example, if you use a $100 bonus bet on a market at +100 odds and win, you receive $100 in withdrawable cash — not $200.

To put this in context with Thursday's action: say you place your $5 wager on an NBA Playoff player prop and your pick delivers in a high-leverage moment. You walk away with $250 in bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the postseason. If the bet does not win, you simply do not receive the bonus — but you still have full access to everything FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer.

FanDuel is also rolling out BetProtect+ for NBA Playoffs betting, giving users full-game injury protection on eligible player prop bets for a flat 3% fee added to the total stake. If a protected player exits due to injury at any point during the game, straight bets are refunded as cash and parlays have the affected leg voided with remaining legs settling at adjusted odds. It is a fully optional feature that lets you tailor your level of protection based on your own preferences.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for MLB, NBA and NHL Postseason

Claiming the FanDuel sign-up bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before Thursday's slate tips off:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking one of the links on this page. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. No FanDuel promo code is required during sign-up. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, which is required to claim your bonus bets. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods. Place your first real-money wager of at least $5 on any available market, such as an MLB game total, an NBA Playoff prop, or an NHL Playoff moneyline. If your bet wins, your $250 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer beyond the welcome bonus, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes for existing users on MLB, NBA and NHL Postseason nights

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users, especially during busy stretches of the sports calendar like the current MLB season combined with NBA and NHL Playoffs. Odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions are among the offers that regularly appear throughout the postseason. To stay on top of the latest FanDuel promo codes and deals, check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently.

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