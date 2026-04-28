FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA + NHL Postseason

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Apr. 28, with a packed night of MLB, NBA Playoffs, and NHL Playoffs action on the schedule. New users who place a $5 wager can earn $250 in bonus bets if that bet wins. No code is needed to get started.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for MLB, NBA + NHL Playoffs

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code at all -- new users simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place an opening wager of $5 or more on any available market. With Tuesday's slate featuring high-stakes NBA and NHL Playoffs matchups alongside a full MLB schedule, there is no shortage of options to target with that first bet.

If your initial $5 wager wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement. Say you back an NBA Playoffs favorite on the money line and it comes through -- that winning ticket unlocks the full $250 bonus. If the bet loses, the welcome offer does not apply, so picking a strong spot matters.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

If the bet wins, $250 in bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings -- only the profit is withdrawable.

Beyond the FanDuel sign-up bonus, FanDuel is also offering NBA BetProtect+ throughout the NBA Playoffs. This optional feature provides full-game injury protection on eligible player prop bets for a flat 3% fee added to your total stake. If a player exits the game due to injury at any point, straight bets are refunded as cash and parlay legs are voided with the remaining legs recalculated at adjusted odds. It is a smart tool to consider when targeting player props on a night where star players are logging heavy playoff minutes.

This FanDuel promo code new-user offer and FanDuel Sportsbook promo code are available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo for MLB, NBA + NHL Playoffs betting

Claiming this FanDuel promo codes offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before Tuesday night's action tips off:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking our link. Have your date of birth, mailing address, and email address ready to complete the process. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, which is required to receive your bonus bets. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account using any of the available payment methods. Place your first real money wager of at least $5 on any market -- an NBA Playoffs game, an NHL Playoffs matchup, or any MLB contest on Tuesday's slate all qualify. If your bet wins, your $250 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at everything FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing customers well beyond the welcome offer. From odds boosts on marquee matchups to profit boosts and same-game parlay specials, there is usually something worth checking out before placing a bet. With the NBA and NHL Playoffs in full swing alongside a busy MLB schedule, FanDuel tends to load up its promotions page with timely offers. Head to the "Promotions" tab in the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see everything currently available for your account.

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